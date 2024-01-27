What companies does Bernard Arnault, the richest man in the world, run in Mexico?

Bernard Arnault snatches the title of the richest man in the world from Elon Musk (Reuters/Stephanie Leacock)

At the beginning of this year, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, was no longer the richest man in the world. He now holds this position Bernard Arnaultwith Wealth estimated at $207.8 billionHe also shared Forbes.

Bernard Arnault is French businessman, president and director of the LVMH Group (short for Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy), known for collecting many of them Luxury brands It has a great reputation all over the world, although in reality the company does not only have a presence in the fashion sector. His success in business led him to achieve the title of the richest man in the world for the second time, and the first time he achieved it was in 2022.

The businessman showed interest in the business world since his youth, and in 1979 he became director of a construction company founded by his grandfather. In 1984 he made an acquisition that laid the foundations for increasing the family's wealth through acquisitions Christian Dior For $15 billion and then, in 1989, LVMH.

Bernard Arnault is director and president of the LVMH group known for its luxury brands January 25, 2024. REUTERS/Stephanie Leacock

The houses into which LVMH is divided are Fashion, leather goods, perfumes, cosmetics, watches, jewellery, wines and spirits and selective retail And other activities. Among the brands by category, the following stand out:

– Fashion and leather goods: Christian Dior, Fendi, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton

– Perfumes and cosmetics: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Givenchy perfumes, Christian Dior perfumes, Stella by Stella McCartney

– Watches and jewelry: Tiffany & Co.

– Selective segmentation: Sephora

Of the brands that make up LVMH, at least the most famous have a presence in Mexico. Its products are distributed at points of sale in department stores and, to a lesser extent, in its own branches.

Christian Dior is Bernard Arnold's most famous brand in Mexico (Reuters/Sarah Messonnier/File Photo)

– Christian Dior: This high-end brand sells high-end clothing, jewelry, and watches. In Mexico it has a presence in 60 points of sale At Palacio de Hierro, as well as fragrance and makeup collections available at Liverpool and Sephora.

– Fendi: With less than Christian Dior, this brand has Two stores in Mexico City. She has too Branch in Guadalajara, Jalisco and Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Its offering includes bags, shoes, jewelry, leather accessories, T-shirts, shirts, dresses, suits, skirts, pants, shorts, coats, sportswear and swimwear, to name a few of its products.

– Givenchy: This brand has clothes, perfumes and bags for sale. Its products are distributed in the country through major stores such as: Iron Palaces, Liverpool and Sears And like Fendi, it also has a space in Sephora.

LVMH's most popular luxury brands have a presence in Mexico. REUTERS/Sarah Mayssonnier

– Louis Vuitton: perfumes, watches, jewelry and clothing Ready to wear It is part of the offer of this famous luxury brand. In Mexican territory it has stores in it Nuevo León, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Queretaro, Jalisco, Puebla and Veracruz.

The largest concentration of Louis Vuitton branches in Mexico is in the capital, where it is located Artz Pedregal, Masaryk The Palacio de Hierro Santa Fe, Polanco and Satélite.

– Tiffany & Co.: It has At least eleven branches In Mexican territory, distributed in Mexico City (Artz, Masaryk, Palacio de Hierro Perisur, Palacio de Hierro Santa Fe), Quintana Roo (Boutique Palacio de Hierro Cancún), Querétaro (Palacio de Hierro Querétaro), Puebla (Palacio de Hierro de Puebla ), Nuevo León (Palacio de Hierro Monterrey), State of Mexico (Palacio de Hierro Interlomas) and Jalisco (Palacio de Hierro Guadalajara).

– Sephora: A brand dedicated to selling makeup, perfumes, skin and hair care products. In Mexico it has stores in Aguascalientes, Baja California, Mexico City, Chihuahua, Quintana Roo, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Mérida, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosi, Sinaloa, Coahuila and Veracruz.