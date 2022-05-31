Data on pregnancy and infection will be collected in the next census

The Tenth National Census and Housing Survey, to be conducted between November 10 and 24, will collect data on women’s first gestational age, ethnic identity, household garbage disposal and Govt-19. And vaccination, features not observed in previous cases.

For 14 days, a total of 25,304 enumerators will be located across the national territory, and the census will provide movement indicators from the mother’s hometown, advise on uninhabited “houses under construction” and “temporary use houses” or vacations.

According to the Washington panel, new questions include information and communication technologies, in addition to item restructuring aimed at highlighting difficulties in performing daily tasks.

These data will show a kind of magnetic resonance of the Dominican population as a whole, which will be indicators of improving the quality of life of the community.

Miosotis Rivas Peña, director of the National Bureau of Statistics (ONE), told Miguel Franjul, director of the LISTÍN DIARIO, that the data obtained during the process would shed light on where public policy should operate. In the current and upcoming years.

“All of this should be pointed out to you in terms of social security; The organization of families is very important in making decisions about health, but above all social security, ”Rivas Pena cited as an example.

Scaling

Although it is customary to conduct a census every ten years, their survey requires pre-preparation, not just the period for which it is conducted. Since 2016, work has been carried out on a budget, and in 2018 began the cartographic update, which reached almost 97% of the national territory. After a hiatus due to an epidemic, it had to be restarted last year, according to today’s statistics. Thanks to this process, they have found an increase of up to 11% in the number of residents in provinces that do not anticipate this growth.

Four levels

The census is divided into four stages: planning, collecting, data processing and dissemination of information.

This is the first time in more than a hundred years that the first national statistical census has been conducted, and the third phase is the house-to-house consultation of the Latin American and Caribbean Population Center (Celite). Home visits are made. They will also use the system established by the United States Census Bureau.

An increase of 7 to 14 days in the process would provide a greater guarantee for the quality of the data in the first quarter of 2023. In a year.

Currently, they are in the testing phase by some definition, because one of the innovations used is that records are no longer printed, but are digital.

In addition, the link for online self-registration will be shared with the citizen after three visits to the home where they were not received due to the absence of home residents.

“For self-registration, you are given a letter informing you of the link you can enter,” Rivas Pena explained. However, the economist noted that the disadvantage of this alternative is that it has fewer questions.

Director of the company Miosotis Rivas explained that it was not necessary to issue an identity card in advance, but it was added at the request of the Central Electoral Commission (JCE) in order to identify people who do not have an identity card.

Tablets.

Tablets, which take an average of 35 minutes per survey, allow the supervisor to control the interviewer’s mobility, which is estimated to average 12 homes per day and 85 people per week.

Andrea Pavestrello, who is in charge of communications for the company, explained that the tablets are managed exclusively for inspections and, in the event of theft, can not be used for any other purpose.