May 31, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Taipei says China has sent 30 warplanes to the Taiwan security zone

Taipei says China has sent 30 warplanes to the Taiwan security zone

Winston Hale May 31, 2022 1 min read
Can Taiwan become “Asian Ukraine”? 2:53

(CNN) – Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense announced on Monday that 30 Chinese warplanes had infiltrated its air defense identification zone (ADIZ), a daily number for more than four months.

Six J-16 fighter jets, eight J-11 fighter jets, four J-10 fighter jets, two SU-35 fighter jets, two SU-30 fighter jets, six Y-8 transport aircraft, and two KJ-500 spy and front Warning was part of the planes. The test was carried out by the Ministry of Defense in a press release.

In response, the Taiwanese military issued radio alerts and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the operation, the ministry added.

Monday’s Chinese attack on Taiwan’s ADIZ was the second largest fighter jet since the start of 2022. The biggest in recorded history was on October 4 last year. 77 Chinese military aircraft They entered the area on the same day.

See also  12-year-old graduates from high school and college the same week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

“On the left we have wonderful ‘antibodies’ that protect us from cancer: Abelardo de la Espirella

May 30, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

Many were injured when panic was unleashed by a mistaken shooting in New York

May 30, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Hundreds of flights “on the bridge” were canceled in the United States in early summer

May 29, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

3 min read

Tau Herculidas, the barrage of stars that can be seen tonight in the United States: how and when it can be seen | Univision Scientific News

May 31, 2022 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Taipei says China has sent 30 warplanes to the Taiwan security zone

May 31, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Intensification of ISSEA validations in aesthetic medicine clinics

May 31, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Stephen Curry warns Celtics ahead of their clash with the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals

May 31, 2022 Cassandra Curtis