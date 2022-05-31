Taipei says China has sent 30 warplanes to the Taiwan security zone

Can Taiwan become “Asian Ukraine”? 2:53

(CNN) – Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense announced on Monday that 30 Chinese warplanes had infiltrated its air defense identification zone (ADIZ), a daily number for more than four months.

Six J-16 fighter jets, eight J-11 fighter jets, four J-10 fighter jets, two SU-35 fighter jets, two SU-30 fighter jets, six Y-8 transport aircraft, and two KJ-500 spy and front Warning was part of the planes. The test was carried out by the Ministry of Defense in a press release.

In response, the Taiwanese military issued radio alerts and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the operation, the ministry added.

Monday’s Chinese attack on Taiwan’s ADIZ was the second largest fighter jet since the start of 2022. The biggest in recorded history was on October 4 last year. 77 Chinese military aircraft They entered the area on the same day.