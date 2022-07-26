Cundinamarca lottery results for Monday 25 July 2022

Cundinamarca Lottery | The results and numbers that fell in the last draw #4604 on Monday 25 July 2022 can be checked in LIVE and ONLINE in this note from Colombia.

The end of the lottery! Jackpot number 9154 was Series 236. Javon Millionaires are available at the end of the note.

The Cundinamarca lottery draw was held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:00 p.m. local time.

The Colombia draw is held every Monday at the same time. The game consists of betting a certain amount of money on a set of numbers. The grand prize will go to the player who matches all the numbers.

Once the draw ends, it will be published in the official account of the Cundinamarca lottery. To watch it you can click here.

Cundinamarca lottery yesterday | Results and numbers that fell in Colombia on Monday 25 July 2022

Cundinamarca Lottery: What is the grand prize and the full prize for the last draw 4604

The biggest prize in the Cundinamarca lottery is 3000 million pesos. But in addition to this, there are important secondary prizes. The Mega Seco for $200 million, and then there’s another, less valuable one.

When and when will the next Cundinamarca lottery be drawn?

