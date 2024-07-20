July 21, 2024

What is the average salary of a hair stylist in the United States?

July 20, 2024

The hair salon business has grown more and more in recent years and both hair stylists and stylists play a very important role in meeting the needs of their clients. But what is your salary in the United States?

According to a report by Talent, a recruitment consulting firm, the average salary for a hairdresser or hairstylist in the United States is $36,000 per year, or $17.31 per hour. Entry-level positions start at $26,325 per year, while more experienced professionals can earn up to $47,840 per year.

Workers in the United States earn an average of $61,800. The top 10% of workers earn $41,700 or less and the bottom 10% earn $105,220 or more, according to miproximopaso.

Not everything is a salary in a hairdresser’s income.

Part of the salary of hairdressers is due to the fact that most of them work in beauty salons and usually get a percentage of the profit of each client. The same goes for additional tips that are given as a courtesy or for the quality of service, which increases the total income.

These freelance designers can earn a higher figure, as they don’t have to pay employees or maintain a street space. Many do it at home and manage it through social media or online advertising.

What skills should a hairdresser have?

When providing a high-quality service, a hairdresser or hairstylist must have some basic skills to satisfy the client:

– Different cutting and styling techniques to be able to create diverse styles that are available to the client, especially with the new trends that are emerging. Creativity will be essential.

-Learn about hair products and treatments, as they are used to care for and maintain hair. There are clients who may need them and need a recommendation.

