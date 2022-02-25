Cubans who entered the United States after the cancellation of “dry feet, wet feet” can get a residence – NBC 7 Miami (51)

The decision to immigrate will benefit certain Cubans who came to the country after the repeal of the so-called “dry feet, wet feet” policy.

There are thousands of Cubans who could not apply for Cuban adjustment law when entering the United States with a document that is not recognized as “parole”, which is why they were denied citizenship.

An immigration resolution would allow those Cubans to reapply for the process of granting citizenship and to get out of their current legal barrier.

The agreement between the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the Cuban Plaintiffs Committee gives hope that thousands of immigrants who have been examined at the point of entry and received I220a can apply for residency.

From October 2019 to January 2022, more than 64,000 Cuban immigrants were processed along the southern border of the United States, a large number of whom were admitted with I220a.

Everyone who enters by January 12, 2017, can cancel the “Wet Food, Dry Food” policy and apply by November 17, 2021. The plan allowed Cubans arriving by boat or crossing the border to seek permanent residency after one year. And one day.

The immigration document was released on February 23rd. Some experts believe this could be the first step towards further changes in the current immigration policy with Cuba.

If your right of residence is denied only for failure to file parole, it is recommended that you seek legal assistance.

Eligible candidates have one year from February 23 to resubmit their documents and apply for residency.

But for Cuban rafters, the stage remains dark.