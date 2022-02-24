United States: The resignation of two lawyers from the Manhattan Attorney’s Office raises suspicions in the criminal investigation into Trump | International

February 17 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Michael Reynolds (EFE)

Two lawyers who headed the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office’s criminal investigation into the former Republican president’s business organization Trump have unexpectedly resigned this Wednesday, the newspaper reported. New York Times.

According to sources close to the case, two attorneys, Gary Dunne and Mark Bomarands, resigned, both of which, following proven experience, came after the new district attorney, Democrat Alvin Brock, expressed doubts about the suitability of pursuing the case. Donald Trump. The Manhattan Attorney’s Office’s case is being pursued by another civil court, which is being instructed by the New York Attorney General’s Office. Letidia James.

The district attorney’s office previously charged the Trump organization and its financial boss, Alan Weiselberg, with 15 counts, the primary fraudulent tax account. Trump has never been charged, while Weiselberg is considered by many to have been sacrificed for salvation by his boss. Surrendered to justice last spring.

Pomerantz confirmed his resignation to the New York newspaper and Dunn declined to comment on the matter. The Manhattan prosecutor’s trial on Trump has stalled for the past month, amid Brock’s reluctance to lay charges against Trump; Neither Pomerantz nor Dunne were able to cross-examine any witnesses during this period In front of a large arbitral tribunal convened by Brock’s pioneer Cyrus VanceRetired at the end of 2021.

The allegations against the Trump organization and Weiselberg focused on tax evasion plans. But since then, the investigation has focused on finding out who the Trump organization is and the businessman himself The value of assets was artificially raised or loweredTo obtain bank loans with tax concessions and favorable terms, including various real estate assets.

The surprising resignation of the two investigators was explained by evidence as an apparent recession in the Manhattan prosecutor’s investigation, and James’ parallel civil investigation is intensifying. The Manhattan judge made the order last week Trump and his two eldest children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, agree James’ sapphons to testifyAn intensity strongly opposed by the Republicans.

This comes even after the district attorney went to court to dismiss the case against both Trump and Weiselberg’s lawyers, which are clearly politically motivated in terms of Trump’s defense.

