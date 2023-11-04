Crossing with the referee and booing from the crowd: Djokovic’s display at the Paris Masters

In a vibrant duel, legend Novak Djokovic Take revenge on the Dane Holger Ron, who defeated him in the last final of the Paris Bercy Masters 1000 tournament, beating him 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 on Friday, to reach the semi-finals of this edition. The Serbian will now play on Saturday for a place in the final with the winner of the last quarter-final match between the Australian Alex de Minaur (XIII) and Russian Andrey Rublev (Fifth).

In a clash of generations, today’s match at the AccorArena ended at two hours and 54 minutes, a pure spectacle on Friday night in the French capital. The 20-year-old Danish player appeared unbeaten in the tournament, after he played his first participation last year, where he eliminated five players in a row from the top ten, with his culmination of coming back from a group behind him. Djokovic in the end.

For his part, the 36-year-old Serbian, winner of three major tournaments this year – Australia, Roland Garros, and the US Open – showed signs of his high level and was able to fight a difficult duel. “The game was similar to last year, with ups and downs. I usually play well in the intervals, but today was one of the worst times of my career. He said at the end of the match: “I kept calm and in the end it worked for me.”

In addition, he starred in a separate show. First by challenging The audience booed him again, As in the previous round. This time because he asked for a bathroom break and then gave them a special look that he repeated when he won the match. But when he won the victory, the spectators surrendered and applauded him.

On the other hand, she had too Cross with judgment In the second set, after Ron called for Hook’s intervention due to a bad ball from Djokovic. The Serbian was angry with the referee, claiming that his opponent made the request after returning the ball for a long time, so technology should not have interfered.

*The best of the match between Djokovic and Ron

On the other side of the draw, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (17) and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (6) will face each other in the semi-finals.

Tsitsipas, also reliving his best feelings, concluded his statement to the Masters on Thursday. He advanced to the semi-finals by defeating Karen Khachanov (15th), 6-3, 6-4. “My level has reached an interesting level in recent days,” he said from inside the field, noting that he is showing a diverse attacking arsenal, especially increasing his rise to the net.

With information from Agence France-Presse