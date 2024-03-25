Corinna Llores denounced that Nicolas Maduro's regime prevents her from registering as a candidate for the presidency of Venezuela on the deadline day.

Corina Llores, presidential candidate for the Democratic Unionist Party (PUD), speaks during a press conference on Monday in Caracas (EFE/Miguel Gutierrez)



Corinna Uris, The presidential candidate of the main opposition alliance VenezuelaThis Monday, he denounced that the regime Nicolas Maduro It did not allow him to submit his application to compete in the elections on July 28, the day the deadline expired.

“We have exhausted all means at our disposal to resolve this problem.”“We even went personally to the National Electoral Council (CNE) and were unable to do so,” Joris said at a press conference.

Hours after the end of the process of submitting candidates for the presidential elections that began last Thursday, Joris denounced “the violation of her rights as a Venezuelan citizen.”Not being able to “log into the system and register” their names.

“Not only were Corinna Uris’s rights violated, they were violated – The right of political parties to submit a nomination that represents that unity “It also deprives Venezuelans of their rights to nominate and elect the candidate they want to elect,” said the university professor, who is also an opposition candidate. Democratic Unionist Platform (PUD) upon disqualification Maria Corina Machado.

However, Joris pointed this out The opposition “will not fall into provocations“.

“We stand for the desire for change in an entire countryshe said, while denying that she was Maria Corina Machado's candidate. He stressed: “I represent the candidacy of an entire political unit, which is the desire of all Venezuelans.”

Yuris too He accused the Maduro regime of “not respecting the constitution.” He thanked The international communitywhich “He never left us alone.”.

Minutes earlier, Machado warned, via X, that if the candidate running against Chavismo in the presidential elections Nicolas Maduro’s regime “chooses” him.This cannot be considered an election.

The liberal politician expressed in a brief message that the goal is ““Fight until we achieve fair and free elections with the candidate who enjoys the trust of the people.”.

He added: “If the candidate is chosen by Maduro, this is not an electionMachado, the winner of the primary elections held last October, announced that she was abandoning her candidacy for Lloris due to her disqualification, which prevents her from competing for public office in this and other elections until 2036.

But he warned against implementing a “maneuver” that seeks to “prevent the registration” of Uris.

For its part, the National Unity Party asked the National Electoral Commission to extend the period for nominating candidates for three days, in order to “correct the factual and legal violations that occurred during this process.”

According to the platform's opinion. “Violation of constitutional rights”Among which he mentioned “participation in public affairs directly or through elected representatives.” “Unlike many other political organizations, we have not been allowed to submit a presidential candidacy for the elections scheduled for July 28,” the DUP said.

At present, it is known that the nominations of representatives have been registered Luis Eduardo Martinez, Juan Alvarado, Jose Brito And Javier Bertucciof former mayors Claudio Firmin And Daniel Ceballosfrom the opponent Antonio Icarifrom the comedian Benjamin Raso And based on Louis Rattiand defectors from the broader opposition sector.

Chavista candidate, current head of state, Nicolas MaduroHe will formalize his ambition for a third term on Monday before the Electoral College and intends to hold an event to celebrate the completion of the procedure, the same thing that is preventing his rival.