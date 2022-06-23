Congress: This is how the endeavor goes in the historic charter of the Senate presidency – Election News – Elections 2022

Although they have not yet been able to form a majority in Congress, in the historic charter, there are actually three clearly defined candidates aspiring to the Senate presidency.

usually It is customary to be the beginning of the term of a new Congress for the president’s party.

However, it is clear that the historic pact, which supported Gustavo Petro’s presidential aspirations, today still lacks a majority to retain the presidency of Congress.

This majority means there are at least 55 members of the Senate, while today the Convention officially has only 22 members. Of course, 13 from the Esperanza Verde Center Alliance and five from the Comunes will be added. On paper it doesn’t seem so complicated that they managed to get the majority.

In this sense, three major icons of the historic pact have already begun bidding for him to become President of Congress. There is Senator Roy Barreras, who was already the president of the Senate, Gustavo Bolivar, perhaps closest to Petro, and Senator Alexandre Lopez, who is a Polo Democrat.

Yes good barrierswho during the election campaign was the head of the parliamentary debate in Petro, started this race much earlier, although in recent days it seems to have lost some intensity.

in the meantime, Bolivar, it is no secret to anyone, is one of the members of Congress closest to the elected presidentso much so that he headed the list of the community in the Senate, surprised him yesterday when he nominated his name as President of the Senate via his account on Twitter.

“I present my name as President of the Senate. I offer my sincere support to the new President Gustavo Petro, and my four years of experience in the Senate and the Economic Committees that passed the Budget Act,” he said.

I run my name for the President of the Senate.

I offer my sincere support to the new Pte Tweet embed My 4 years experience in the Senate and Economic Committees that will approve the Budget Act, the PND System and Tax Reform and the strict monitoring of all contracts.

Gustavo Bolivar June 21 2022

However, it is clear that Bolivar is not a congressman who is highly regarded by his colleagues. Even in this period, though he was the official minority candidate for second vice president, he was denied in Congress this possibility and had to go to the judiciary to allow him to exercise that dignity.

Alexandre Lopez is a veteran congressman who fought in the Polo Democrático and who during the campaign became essentially the promoter of Vice President Francia Márquez.

It is a fact that It all depends on the political agreements that will be reached in the coming days Until a majority of the historic charter has been consolidated in the legislature, these nominations cannot be consolidated.

I would like to put my name to the political parties and citizens to be the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. – Catherine Miranda (@MirandaBogota) June 21 2022

