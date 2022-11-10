‘Chiquitín’ Quintero confirmed his departure from Universitario and said goodbye with an emotional message

you can see: The letter “U” will lose the “Future of Andrei Carrillo” because there is no convincing economic presentation
“After 6 years at the Universitario de Deportes, it’s time to set out for a new destination. An important chapter in my life is over and I’m starting to write a new one”reads the statement written by the player on his social network. “Although saying goodbye is never easy, there are times when goodbye is the only way to start a new phase.” he added.
So Alberto Quintero of Deportes University said goodbye.
Figures left by Alberto Quintero at the Universitario
The 34-year-old Panamanian came to the cream team in the 2017 season and since then, He played 175 matches, scoring 33 goals and providing 33 assists. Unfortunately for his intentions, he was unable to win a national title during his long stay at Ate. However, he came close to achieving it in the 2020 season, the year the U was a League 1 runner-up.
Who are the other U players who have finished their contract in 2022?
- Louis Orotti
- Alexander Sugar
- Gerson Barreto – Definite departure
- Joao Villamarin
- Federico Alonso
- Leonardo Rogel
- Rodrigo Vielca – Departure confirmed
- Raphael’s bodyguard
- Joseph Carvalho
- Brian Velardi – Departure confirmed
- Nelinho Quina – Departure confirmed
- Jose Zevallos
