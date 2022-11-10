Costa Rica bid farewell to their fans as they beat Nigeria and head to the World Cup in Qatar

2022-11-09

Costa Rica He played his last game before World Cup Qatar 2022 at home. He did it with a 2-0 win over Soldier Nigeria In a match played in San Jose National.

Luis Fernando Suarez He had a very difficult rehearsal against a strong and professional team, other than the fact that the Africans had arrived Costa Rica With a selection full of young prospects. He did not summon his characters.

In the same way, the Tikus family did it with a stellar team that threw a “B” considering that most of the Legion did not join as their character Keylor Navas.

But she had players like Joel Campbell s Brian RuizThe player who will retire after the World Cup. The goals of the Central American team were scored Oscar Duarte s Kendall Watsonwho entered the second half.