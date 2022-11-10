Costa Rica bid farewell to their fans as they beat Nigeria and head to the World Cup in Qatar

2022-11-09
Costa Rica He played his last game before World Cup Qatar 2022 at home. He did it with a 2-0 win over Soldier Nigeria In a match played in San Jose National.
More: The complete schedule for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar
Luis Fernando Suarez He had a very difficult rehearsal against a strong and professional team, other than the fact that the Africans had arrived Costa Rica With a selection full of young prospects. He did not summon his characters.
In the same way, the Tikus family did it with a stellar team that threw a “B” considering that most of the Legion did not join as their character Keylor Navas.
But she had players like Joel Campbell s Brian RuizThe player who will retire after the World Cup. The goals of the Central American team were scored Oscar Duarte s Kendall Watsonwho entered the second half.
The fans responded to the tricolor team by filling the stadium, and in their farewell, they leave with all the honors, heading to QatarThe World Cup exhibition they reached through qualifications and eliminations New Zealand.
Costa Rica Departs at noon tomorrow for the Middle East. First they will do camp in Kuwait Then take a trip to Qatar, the country of the World Cup.
On Thursday, La Celle will play one last friendly match against him Iraq To be settled later on November 18th at Qatar Well, on Wednesday, November 23, for the first time in world Cup against Spainthat at 10 am for Group B. On December 27 and 1 they will play against them Japan s GermanyStraight.
Costa Rica lineup: Steven Alvarado, Daniel Chun, Oscar Duarte, Brian Oviedo, Brian Ruiz, Joel Campbell, Carlos Martinez, Douglas Lopez, Rowan Wilson, Anthony Hernandez and Alvaro Zamora.
Nigerian squad: Bancol. Ogbonda, Ohaka, Ejeh, Paul, Akanni, Ezekiel, Watlai, Nosiru, Nwobodo, Bamaiyi.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
The day, time and place of watching the duel between Cadiz and “Choco” Lozano against Real Madrid in the Spanish League on TV
Cristiano Ronaldo and the tough decision he thought about taking because of.. Leo Messi!
The key piece for the team that rejuvenated the Astros Altov and his teammates after winning the 2022 World Championship