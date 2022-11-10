These eight teams desperately need the World Championship title

Congratulations to the Houston Astros for their title. One of the great things about winning the World Championship is that it is the culmination of a process: all the problems and tough spots that the franchise and its fans had to deal with over the years prior to winning the World Championship. The world no longer “painful” memories “and becomes an “interesting backstory”. Your team’s problems fade in an instant. Everything hurts until it stops.
Now that the Astros have given their fans a moment of peace, they are bound to ask: Who’s next? What legion of fans needs more of a moment like this?
To set the standards for this exercise, we’ll focus on teams that have gone a long time (or at least a lot of years in terms of their fans) without winning a title and have recently reached or are about to do post-season. Teams like the Orioles, the Buccaneers, or even the Tigers, that’s right, their fans also desperately need to be crowned, but… well, we’d better take them in the playoffs first.
Here are the eight who suffer the most.
I know it’s a little silly to put the Dodgers in first place: didn’t they win the World Championship two years ago? Well, yes, they did, but there is no doubt that the “Bubble” tournament is (unfairly, I would say) considered more “random” than any other title. But, plus, the Dodgers have the best baseball team year after year, but then that season where no one was in the stands to see them (other than the World Series itself, in Texas), they were always short on postseason.
The Dodgers wouldn’t be able to keep winning all the time, season after season – right? Right? – which means they have to win the world championship in order to stop bugging them. It’s delicious to be the bravest of the ’90s: you win every year! But the first thing people think of when they talk about these brave guys isn’t every game they’ve won; It’s in every postseason series they’ve lost. Dodgers desperately need to avoid this fate.
Nobody knows what would have happened if the guards overtook the Yankees and challenged the Astros in the ALCS, but if they did, it would be their first trip to ALCS since they hit the road to winning the world championship in 2016 and only for the second time in this century. This is a problem for a series with as much history as Cleveland, which has been many years since it last won the world championship. The drought will reach 75 next season if Cleveland does not crown. This is clearly the longest untitled streak in baseball, and it’s basically four generations of fans who haven’t seen their team win the World Series.
Can the Keepers repeat what the Cubs, the White Sox, and the Red Sox did? You can’t blame her fans for asking this question.
The Brewers played in only one World Championship (in 1982) and lost it to the Cardinals, who are now class contenders. But it’s worth noting that the last few years the Brewers have won is the best time in franchise history, even considering how frustrating they have ended this year. But they still lost four consecutive post-season series, starting with a seven-game setback against the Dodgers at the 2018 NLCS.
The Brewers have one of baseball’s most loyal fans, and a talented cast and front office—even with David Stearns now in an advisory role—show they know what they’re doing. But they still haven’t won the World Championship, one of the few teams in MLB that hasn’t. Is your window about to close? If it does, how long will it last until it reopens?
They’ve had a good vibe this year, ahead of the final weeks of the season and then losing the Wild Card Series to the Padres. It’s been 36 years without a title, but owner Steve Cohen and manager Buck Showalter did everything they could to keep them from being just jokes. But that will still be the case – at least it will be on the horizon – until the Mets win the world championship.
Well, no one will feel bad about Bombers fans: No other team comes close to half the total number of titles like New York. (If the Yankees went on for another 100 years without being champions, they would probably still be first in the rings.) But there were two more spells in which they went 13 consecutive seasons without even reaching the World Championship: from the team’s debut at the Fall Classic in 1903, to the team’s debut in 1921, and from 1982 to 1985. Watch the despair of fans, managers and even every someone in the club.
How many years will it be without another title before the Yankees lose their pick? Many can make fun of the Yankees for having it all, but if they lose their charm, what sets them apart from each other?
Another team that has never been a champion. In fact, the last three groups on this list have no title. The brothers would be far higher on this list if they didn’t take the first step toward the title this year by finally defeating the Dodgers in the NLDS.
Los Angeles has been his biggest nightmare, and while the Padres haven’t been able to build on their success to reach their third World Championship, they should feel more optimistic about their campaign and their chances of progressing now than we were when we learned the player was suspended. Fernando Tates Jr. will have a short chance at the start of next season, joining a club they know can beat the Dodgers. Now Padres will have to do it again…and then beat the others.
A quick trip to post-season this year was his fourth consecutive playoff appearance after five years. But now that they qualify every year, they’re developing their own post-season reputation. The Rays, like The Brewers, are at their best stretch in franchise history, but also like Milwaukee, that doesn’t mean much if they don’t make it to the next level. Given that Tampa Bay in 2022 won 14 fewer games than it did last year (which was actually after they advanced to the World Championships), some might wonder if they’re taking steps back.
Congratulations sailors! They graduated from “the team with the longest post-season drought in North American professional sports” to “No. 8 with the most passionate fans of the title”. It can be considered progress. Of course, Seattle FC falls into a category that doesn’t include any other team on this list, or anyone else in the majors: they’ve never played in the World Series. So that has to happen first. They will know the real pain if they lose Fall Classic.
