Checo Pérez is 11th in Miami’s first free practice

The lack of grip on the asphalt on the Miami street circuit complicated many drivers, including Checo. However, the trajectory will evolve as the day progresses

Mexican Chico Perez He finished 11th in the first free practice Miami Grand Prix Finishing with a time of 1:31.566, a record far from the top spots.

he Miami International Raceway He did what he does during the first free practice of the Grand Prix. The appearance he experienced on this edition caused the pilots to struggle throughout the session.

in the first few minutes Chico Perez He was third with a 1:34.531 and . 477 tenths of a Max Verstappenwho dominated during the first minutes of the first session.

Checo Pérez at his first Miami GP free practice. GT

Turn 1 became the main problem for Guadalajarabecause on several occasions he slid a bit in that area causing his fastest laps to suffer.

Chico Perez He had the hard tire during his first outings and stayed with the same tire between first places.

for half an hour of activities, Chico Perez He went out with the red tires on his second stint and began to improve his segments, making the jump from seventh to third with a time of 1:31.581.

Activities stopped 25 minutes before launch due to a crash Nicholas Hulkenberg in the stadium area, resulting in red flags.

Chico Perez It was dropping as the rest of the teams started to fit the red tyres. The Mexican failed to find the perfect formation that would put him in the top positions throughout the session.

at the end of the session Mercedes took the session. George Russell He finished with a 1:30.125, followed by Lewis Hamilton And in third place Charles Locklear.

In the only copy held, Chico Perez He finished fourth in both the qualifying and the race. The Mexican had complications throughout the day with his car’s balance to be able to move closer to the podium positions in 2022.

at the beginning of the season, Chico Perez Achieved second place in Bahrain Grand Prixfollowed by a victory at Kingdom of Saudi Arabiafifth place in Australia And again in first place in Azerbaijan.

In addition, the driver from Guadalajara can reach 30 podiums in the highest motorsports category in 12 years. SauberF11 India, Racing Point And Red Bull.