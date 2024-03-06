Check out the updated list of the 10 most reliable car brands according to Consumer Reports | Peru | Mexico | Spain | United States | United States of America | United States of America | | Wheel nuts

March 6, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Zera Pearson March 6, 2024

Consumer Reports (CR) It is one of the world's leading product information magazines and has revealed a list of products Car manufacturers The most reliable in the world. The results show that brands of Japanese origin have greater reliability, with six of them falling within the top ten. In addition, the rating also indicates the most reliable vehicles. Here we tell you more.

The rating takes into account the problems CR members have experienced with their cars in the past 12 months. Data was collected this year on more than 330,000 vehicles, from model years 2000 to 2023, with some 2024 models introduced early. It examines 20 problem areas, from annoyances (like squealing brakes and broken interior trim) to major issues, like potentially costly problems with engines, transmissions, electric vehicle batteries, and out-of-warranty charging. Additionally, the information is used to provide reliability ratings for each major conventional model on a scale of 1 to 100, with 100 being the highest rating.

1. Lexus: The Toyota luxury brand received 79 points, and its most reliable models are the ES, ES Hybrid, NX, NX Hybrid, RX, RX Hybrid, and UX.

2. Toyota: The world's most popular brand ranks second with 76 points. The 4Runner, BZ4X Electric, and Corolla models stand out. RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, Prius, and others. Hilux model is not included, as it is not a vehicle sold in the US.

3.Mini: The English manufacturer closes the podium with 71 points. Its most reliable models are Cooper and Cooper Countryman.

4. Acura: The premium Honda brand ranks fourth with 70 points, with its highest-scoring models being the Integra, MDX, RDX and TLX. This is not a brand marketed in Peru, but it is present in some countries in the region.

5. Honda: The Japanese company also achieved 70 points. Its most prominent models are Accord, Accord Hybrid, Civic, CR-V, Pilot, Odyssey, and others.

6.Subaru: Another Japanese company in the classification. This time it was Subaru that scored 69 points out of a possible 100. Among the models highlighted by CR are the BRZ, Legacy, Crosstrek, Forester, Outback and others.

7. Mazda: The Fujishima-based manufacturer received a score of 67 points, while the Mazda 3, CX-30, CX-5, CX-50 and MX-5 Miata were among the best cars scored.

8. Porsche: The Stuttgart manufacturer received 66 points, and its most prominent models are the Macan and Cayenne, both in versions with an internal combustion engine.

9.BMW: The German company ranked ninth, reaching 64 points, as the Series 2, Series 3, Series 4, i4, iX, X1, X3, X5, X5 Plug-in-Hybrid, and X7 are considered reliable models.

10. Kia: The Korean company Kia closed the list, obtaining 61 points. Among the models mentioned in CR's study are the EV, Forte, K5, Niro, Niro EV, Sorento, Sportage, and others.

