April 10, 2022

Canso Deri: Madrid, the new home of Inville and Madre actresses from mid-2022 | Sadakatsiz | Ann Turkey | Turkish series | Fame

Lane Skeldon April 10, 2022 3 min read

after championship”” And “(“Anne” and “Sadakatsiz” in their original languages, respectively), He became a star on the small screen not only in his native Turkey, but also in other countries where the two productions arrived. Although the audience from different countries loves her, without a doubt, Spain is the most affectionate of her, as she showed. Where he presented the award for Best Actress.

more information: This is the Spanish Canso Dere, the “Mother” actress.

As soon as she stepped onto the stage of the 73rd edition of this event, which rewards Spanish actors and directors, all those present applauded and praised her. To announce the nominees, the Turkish model also spoke in Spanish and then announced the winner who went to About her character as Inspector Alicia in ““.

The result of all the love he received Born in Ankara on October 14, 1980, she indicated that this would not be the only time she would visit the motherlandAnnouncing that he will return in 2022 to stay longer.

more information: Cansu Dere, a Turkish beauty queen turned actress

The Turkish actress was received in Spain as her fans applauded her (Photo: Cansu Dere/Instagram)

CANSU DERE will return to Madrid

According to the evening newspaper, He will return to that country in the middle of this year, but not only to visit, he will settle down for a season.

“I am happy to be in Spain and will be back a few months after my photo was taken. It will be work and holidays”the actress initially identified when she arrived in the motherland.

“I can think that I will live in Istanbul for half the year and in Madrid the other half of the year”She indicated that she was very excited.

In this way, all Dere followers are already counting down the days to get back the person who stole their hearts for the great performances he performs like s .

more information: “Siyaha Bulaşan Kadınlar”, the Disney Plus series rejected by Cansu Dere and Beren Saat

Turkish actress Cansu Dere starred at the 2021 Fotogramas Awards and was surrounded by world-famous stars. Here she accepts the Best Actress award (Photo: Fotogramas)
How was your stay in Spain?

Not only did the Turkish actress win praise when she was on stage at the awards show, but everyone made her feel right at home. She took pictures with some of the actors from “La casa de papel” such as Alvaro Morte and Alba Flores; In addition to surrounding himself with award-winning world-famous artists Javier Badem, Penelope Cruz and Pedro Almodovar.

The photos of the actress were published on the Instagram account of the newspaper Fotogrammas de Plata, where the interpreter’s followers did not dissuade this. “We are very pleased to invite you To the awards ceremony, although she did not receive it, she was at least invited and lit up with her amazing beauty! “

more information: The time Canso Derry visited Barcelona and was saved by a hotel employee

Turkish actress Kansu Dere starred at the 2021 Photogrammas Awards and was surrounded by world-famous stars (Image: Photogrammas)
