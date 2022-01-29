Canceled planes and massive purchases: Thousands warn of northeastern US before a dangerous winter storm | Univision Weather News

Millions Residents of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States Get ready for one Strong winter storm Heavy snow and strong winds are forecast. It started in various parts on Friday night and will continue on Saturday.
Snow began to fall on Friday night in the Carolinas and the Appalachian region.
The system will then intensify into a storm in the Northeast Ice levels from the East Coast to New EnglandForecasters warned of up to 51 centimeters (20 inches) of localized snow and winds of 50 to 60 mph (80 km / h to 96 km / h).
In all, more than 75 million Americans, including the Chicago metropolitan area, were under winter weather warning as of Friday afternoon.
Emergency in various states
Local officials rushed to announce Friday Impose emergency and parking restrictionsWarns that wind blowing snow will be almost impossible to get out.
In Virginia, there was a blizzard earlier this month Hundreds of motorists were stranded For hours on the interstate highway, Governor Glenn Young declared a state of emergency, and authorities have already begun to establish evidence in anticipation of falling trees, power cuts and major travel shocks.
The east coast of the state was experiencing blizzard conditions with winds of up to 50 mph (80 kph). Heavy, wet snow up to a foot And maybe tidal flood.
“The important message for all Virginians is to be aware of weather conditions and to stay off the roads if possible,” the governor said.
A snow emergency will take effect in Boston at 9pm, when parking on the city’s main streets will be banned. Never seen the city A storm that leaves more than 2 feet of snow in January. If it is more than 28 inches, it is possible that it will become the largest snowfall recorded in the city, Axios said.
Similar snowfall forecasts are expected for parts of Philadelphia and New York City, with coastal communities from the Jersey coast to the suburbs of Long Island and southeastern Connecticut expecting severe snowfall rates and winds.
On Rhode Island, under a blizzard warning, state officials rallied More than 500 snow plows And Governor Daniel McGee canceled a planned trip to Washington, DC
Bulk purchase of thousands of canceled flights and groceries
Until noon on Friday, the airlines had canceled more 1,000 aircraft in the United States And that’s it They canceled about 2,500 scheduled for Saturday, According to FlightAware Tracking Service.
Most affected airports Chicago, Urban area New York and Boston.
In New England, isolated icebergs can drop as close as 3 feet (1 meter) in some places, with precautionary shopping for bread, eggs, milk and other groceries underway Friday.
Merrick McCormack, 51, Cranston Rhode Island was among the hundreds that filled a supermarket Shaw is in neighboring Warwick for last minute shopping.
Regional supermarket company Stop & Shop has appealed to customers to exercise restraint, warning that staff and delivery problems caused by the global epidemic could mean empty shelves and long checkout lines.
“We urge shoppers to buy what they need and save some for their neighbors,” the Quincy, Massachusetts-based supermarket chain said in a statement. “Labor and supply chain challenges as a result of COVID-19 have made product availability more challenging than usual.”
