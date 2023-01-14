January 14, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Can I play the Mega Millions lottery if I don’t live in the US?

Zera Pearson January 14, 2023 1 min read
Mega Millions Prize up to $1350 Million: When is the Draw? 0:54

(CNN Spanish) – Many people don’t stop talking about the mega millionaires in the United States. And how not to do it if the jackpots reach millions of dollars?

A lot of money not only attracts the attention of Americans, but also people from other countries. But can they play?

To answer quickly: Yes, you can participate even if you are not from the US. Now we go with the details.

the Mega Millions official website He points out that foreigners can purchase tickets to participate and win, but this must happen when they visit the United States.

“Visitors to the US are always welcome to purchase tickets for our game at a US lottery shop while visiting the US; you don’t need to be a resident to win,” he explains.

Likewise, Mega Millions stresses an important point: lottery tickets are not sold outside the United States. So you have to be careful not to fall for the scam.

Mega Millions is not affiliated with or endorsed by any company that claims to sell our tickets worldwide, online or otherwise. If you decide to do business with one of these companies, you do so at your own risk; purchase of tickets by agents representing players in other jurisdictions.

See also  According to Equilar, the 10 highest-paid CEOs in the United States

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Banco Central de Cuba says that all banks will limit the use of funds in magnetic cards

January 13, 2023 Zera Pearson
4 min read

An explosion at a fast food restaurant in Kayei injured several people

January 13, 2023 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Bernard Arnault has reorganized his fashion empire and promoted his daughter Delphine: She will be CEO of Dior

January 12, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Can I play the Mega Millions lottery if I don’t live in the US?

January 14, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s reaction after Harry’s attacks on ‘Back Up’

January 14, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

WhatsApp: a trick to hide the “Archived” tab | Play DEPOR

January 14, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

A carrier strike group began operating in the South China Sea

January 14, 2023 Winston Hale