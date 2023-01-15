January 15, 2023

A ticket was sold in Maine that won the $1.35 billion jackpot

Zera Pearson January 15, 2023 2 min read
(CNN) – The ticket sold in Maine beat odd odds on Friday the 13th and will take home a jackpot of approximately $1.35 billion, Lottery said.

Friday night’s winning numbers were 30-43-45-46-61 with a Mega Ball of 14.

Officials said the estimated annual jackpot could be worth up to $1.35 billion, while the total potential cash payout is $724.6 million.

“Congratulations to the Maine Lottery, which just won its first jackpot,” said Pat McDonald, who runs the Ohio Lottery and serves as the principal director of the Mega Millions Federation. “This is the fourth billion dollar prize in Mega Millions history.”

Friday’s jackpot was the second-biggest Mega Millions jackpot, surpassed only by the South Carolina lottery’s record $1.537 million in 2018, the lottery said. The jackpot has only increased in size over the past three months or so, surpassing Finally a billion dollars.

Prior to this month’s win, there were six jackpots won on Friday the 13th in the US, according to Mega Millions.

Other big winners of Friday’s raffle included 14 tickets that won $1 million in prizes, according to Mega Millions. Four matching tickets were sold for all five white balls in New York, two each in California, and one each in Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Friday’s jackpot comes just three months after the $502 million jackpot was hit on Oct. 14, when there were two winning tickets from California and Florida.

The lottery said the next drawing for a grand prize of about $20 million is scheduled for Tuesday night. Mega Millions is played in 45 states, along with the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.

