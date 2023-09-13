Brightline train begins Miami-Orlando trips on September 22 – Telemundo Miami (51)

The BrightLine high-speed rail line announced that its route from Miami to Orlando will officially open on September 22.

“Opening in Orlando meets our ultimate business model. We have seen incredible enthusiasm from business and tourism eager to travel between Central and South Florida,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline.

“As we begin service to Orlando in the peak holiday seasons, I encourage everyone to check calendars, make plans, visit our website or app, and reserve a seat now,” he said in a press release.

Where you can buy tickets

Customers can purchase tickets at gobrightline.com Or download the app.

They can also sign up for Brightline emails to be informed of promotions and other information about the service.

Orlando station

The approximately 37,350-square-foot train station is located at Orlando International Airport and connects directly to Garage C, which will have more than 350 spaces available to Brightline users.

The terminal has more than 300 parking spaces directly connected to the airport and provides employment opportunities.

The station also provides direct access to the airport’s other Terminals A and B via Airport Link in less than five minutes.

Transportation and mobility options at the Orlando BrightLine station will include new BrightLine+ products, such as shuttles, Uber and car rental options, which will be tailored to meet the specific needs of Orlando visitors.

In South Florida, Brightline offers a wide range of options for transporting guests to and from terminals using Brightline+ with Uber, fixed-route airport shuttles, neighborhood electric vehicles, and event transportation services.

Upon booking, customers will receive a confirmation email and instructions on how to add extras such as parking, checked baggage and Brightline+ mobility options available close to their travel date.

Ticket prices

For a limited time, Brightline is offering SMART one-way fares starting at $79 for adults and $39 for children. Groups of 4 or more will automatically save an additional 25 percent on SMART rates. The SMART service offers an in-flight business class option with hand-stitched leather seats, complimentary Starlink WiFi, multiple power and USB outlets, and a variety of food and beverages available for purchase.

One-way premium fares start at $149. This is a first-class service, depending on the train line, with additional amenities including an exclusive lounge, priority boarding, checked baggage, and complimentary snacks and drinks throughout the journey.

The company had begun pre-selling tickets for its service to and from Orlando International Airport and was just waiting for the deadline for the first flight.

Brightline for companies

Brightline offers businesses and their employees a broad range of enterprise products that are seamless and transferable.

Brightline for Business is running an introductory promotion that provides an exclusive, limited-time offer for travel between Orlando and South Florida. For more information about Brightline for Business, click here.

Tables

According to Brightline’s schedule and reservation center for flights between Miami and Orlando, the first service available from South Florida to Orlando is at 6:45 a.m. with eight one-way flights available at the following times.

Regular weekday schedules show the following schedules for the Miami-Orlando route:

6 departures to Miami from Orlando to Miami starting at 6:38 a.m. with the last train at 6:54 p.m.

6 departures to Orlando from Miami starting at 6:41 a.m. with last train at 8:41 p.m.

This schedule is subject to change and appears available during the first few weeks.

The flight time between Orlando and West Palm Beach is approximately two hours and three and a half hours between Orlando and Miami. The train line expects the regular schedule between Orlando and South Florida to include about 16 daily round trips (8 and 8), with hourly departures to the north and south.

(Brightline Press)



(Brightline Press)



(Brightline Press)



(Brightline Press)



Brightline operates from downtown Miami to downtown West Palm Beach with an intermediate stop in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Two new stations opened in Aventura and Boca Raton in December.

High-speed trains can reach speeds of over 70 mph, and according to the company this year it set a record by reaching 130 mph on one of its Southeastern tracks.