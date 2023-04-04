Breaking news and live news

April 4, 2023

Phyllis Ward April 4, 2023 2 min read

The head of Russian intelligence says that the West is pushing Georgia into conflict with Russia

Director of Foreign Intelligence (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin in a photo from 2018 (Photo by Alexander Nemenov/AFP)

On Tuesday, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, said that the West is pressuring Georgia to enter into a conflict with Russia in order to open a “second front” because the fighting in Ukraine is not developing positively for Kiev. Visit to Belarus, according to the Belarusian state news agency.

“We see persistent attempts by Washington, Brussels and London to convince the Georgian leadership of the need to open the so-called second front,” Naryshkin told reporters in Minsk.

“They see that the current situation on the battlefield does not favor Ukraine, and they are forcing Georgia to enter into conflict with the Russian Federation,” Naryshkin said, according to Bilta.

On Tuesday, he also held a meeting with the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. During the meeting, President Naryshkin told that the two countries faced “serious” threats.

“Looking at the various events taking place in the world, not least the fight against terrorism, we see that the special military operation of the Russian Federation prompted us to take a closer look at the agencies responsible for law enforcement,” Lukashenko said, according to Pelta.

“As I often say, if this had not happened, we would have had to come up with something else to get us into action. So we had to get down to business. However, the threats are very serious, sometimes incredible,” Lukashenko added.

Belarusian KGB chief Ivan Turtel attended the meeting with Lukashenko, and will hold a separate meeting with Naryshkin, according to Bilta.

