After controversy over her work in Cuba, the United States sends Ambassador Julissa Renoso to Spain

Lawyer of Dominican descent Julissa Reynoso was sworn in before the Vice President Kamala Harris, as the US ambassador to Spain and Andorra, after His appointment was initially blocked by the Cuban-born Republican senator Marco Rubio, which she described as “a defender and supporter of the Castro regime”, according to the newspaper “Europe Press”.

Rubio’s argument in rejecting Reynoso’s appointment was that heHe was a lawyer involved in the “exchange of prisoners of the Cuban regime’s intelligence service.” While serving a prison sentence in the United States spies Gerardo HernandezAnd Antonio Guerrero and Ramon LabanoHe was released and sent to Cuba during the so-called thaw between Havana and Washington under the presidency of Barack Obama.

Because of this, the Senator Rubio believes that Reynuso “will not put pressure on Spain” to “increase pressure on the authoritarian regimes in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela”..

but nevertheless, During his nomination process, Reynoso described Spain’s foreign policy toward Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua as “modest.” He stressed that Madrid “can do much more.”

Reynoso then asserted that her “goal”, as ambassador in Madrid, was for Spain to be “more frank” regarding these countries, “given their influence and important interests, particularly in Cuba”.

From an immigrant to an American ambassador

Julissa Renoso was born in the Dominican Republic in 1975 and immigrated to the United States in 1982 with her family, which settled in the Bronx. She graduated from high school in the Bronx as the best student and entered Harvard University. He also studied at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.

In 2006, she served as Deputy Director of the Accountability Office of the New York City Department of Education. He has published numerous publications in both English and Spanish on a variety of topics, including regulatory reform, community organizing, housing reform, immigration policy, and Latin American politics, for both academic newspapers and journals.

In 2008, he actively participated in the campaign of Hillary Clinton for the presidency. After defeating this in the primary, he returned to practicing law at Simpson Thatcher & Bartlet Cabinet in New York.

In 2009, she joined the Clinton team, then the Secretary of State, as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs. With a particular focus on the security policies of Central America and the Caribbean

In 2012, the Barack Obama administration appointed Reynuso as ambassador to UruguayWith whom she became the youngest US ambassador.

Until her nomination as ambassador to Spain and Andorra, she was First Lady’s Chief of Staff Jill Biden and co-chair of the White House Gender Policy Council, where she handled immigration matters. He replaces Duke Buchan, who was appointed by Donald Trump as ambassador to Madrid.