Boxer Tiofemo Lopez was invited to the inauguration of President Xiomara Castro

2022-01-08
Young Honduran boxer Teofemo Lopez This Saturday he confirmed that he had received an invitation to attend the inauguration of Chiomara Castro, the elected president of Honduras for the 2022-2026 term.
The World Lightweight Champion confirmed his attendance at the political event that will be held on January 27 at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa.
“Thank you very much for this invitation from the people Honduras To attend the inauguration of President Xiomara Castro on January 27. We will be present,” he emphasized Lopez 24 years.
During the political campaign of Xiumara, Teofemo, An elite athlete in the United States showed his support for what became the first female president in Honduran history.
Lopez was born New York, but as a father Honduras, and that he holds dual citizenship, in fact, like Honduras at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 On several occasions, he expressed his desire to establish an institution that would help children practice boxing.
Besides his father, TEvimo Lopez, mHe has a friendly relationship with Salvador Nasrallah, the first presidential candidate appointed from Xiomara, so both of them will be attending this great event for the country.
