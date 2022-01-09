Boxer Tiofemo Lopez was invited to the inauguration of President Xiomara Castro

2022-01-08

Young Honduran boxer Teofemo Lopez This Saturday he confirmed that he had received an invitation to attend the inauguration of Chiomara Castro, the elected president of Honduras for the 2022-2026 term.

The World Lightweight Champion confirmed his attendance at the political event that will be held on January 27 at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa.

“Thank you very much for this invitation from the people Honduras To attend the inauguration of President Xiomara Castro on January 27. We will be present,” he emphasized Lopez 24 years.