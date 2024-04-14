Billie Eilish and Shakira were the surprise artists to kick off Coachella

(CNN) — This Friday night was an eventful night in the desert, when Shakira and Billie Eilish made an unexpected stop at Coachella.

Eilish was the surprise performer during Lana Del Rey's headlining performance, taking the stage to duet on a rendition of Del Rey's signature song, “Video Games.” The pair also sang together on Eilish's song “Ocean Eyes.”

Eilish achieved major success by winning back-to-back Grammys and Oscars for her song “What Am I Made For?” From the soundtrack of the movie “Barbie” released in 2023.

Meanwhile, at Bizarrap's Coachella show, superstar Shakira surprised concertgoers with a performance of “La Fuerte” and her hit song “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.”

During the presentation, Shakira also announced some big news: she will soon embark on a new world tour, called “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour,” to promote her latest album of the same name.

No Doubt, Doja Cat and rapper Tyler, The Creator are also headlining Coachella, with other notable artists like Peso Pluma, Ice Spice, Blur, Sublime and J. Balvin are set to take over one of the festival's many stages.

This Saturday we will see No Doubt's first concert together in nine years.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival takes place in Indio, California over the weekend of April 12-19.