Best gifts for geeks on February 14th

Have you decided to surprise your partner on February 14 or Valentine's Day? There are a number of ways you can achieve this, including looking at some of our recommended geek gifts, from a compact Logitech video camera to an easy-to-use Kindle portable device. They are options that allow you to “connect” in different ways with that special someone.

Logitech video camera

It doesn't matter if they are far away, because with this Logitech camera they will be able to “connect” in a unique way, thanks to features such as two front microphones, USB-C connectivity, Full HD (1080p) video at 60 fps and AI face tracking. If you like streaming your video games, StreamCam is also a recommended option.

Sonos Room

The compact portable speaker from the popular audio brand will allow your partner to listen to their favorite music no matter where they are. We recommend purchasing the Wi-Fi compatible version so you get the full experience when using it at home; The model that accepts Bluetooth does not disappoint in any case. It fits in a backpack, without problems.

Fire TV Cube

The latest generation of Fire TV models are not to be missed, but if you really want to splurge, the best alternative is the Fire TV Cube, a 4K and Wi-Fi 6E-compatible player that will give you smooth content at the highest level. Quality. Of course, you can ask Alexa to play the next episode of your series in turn.

Amazon Kindle

It's another gift you can't go wrong with, because it opens up the possibility of your favorite books always being with you, of course, in digital format and on a device that's easy to transport. he The Kindle offers up to six weeks of battery life and includes 16GB of storage. It also comes with a 300 ppi high-resolution display and adjustable front lighting.

Instax mini 12

Couples will find this instant camera to be the best way to preserve their special moments, whether during a picnic or a romantic meal. In addition to being available in different bright colors, it has a compact design, includes a mirror for sharper selfies, and provides high-quality 2 x 3-inch shots. What more could you ask for?

If you don't know this year what to give that special someone, how about letting them choose their perfect gift? The Amazon Digital Card allows you to set an amount ranging from 300 pesos to a personal amount, so you can buy whatever you want at the technology company's digital store. It is possible to choose a design and create a personal message for it.

