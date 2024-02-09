WhatsApp: Why does a green dot appear in your conversations? Sports play

WhatsApp It has published dozens of tools and a large number of updates in recent years. You may not have all the information. For example, how can you remove the weird green color from your personal and group conversations? We will show you from Delphi right away.

Before we begin, it is important to note that the green dot does not appear due to a failure in the instant messaging platform mentioned above. On the other hand, it is a personal tool that you should use when you need to remember to read or listen to a message or voice note.

Look: Learn about the new way to make WhatsApp calls in 2024

Most users thought this was a bug in the notifications, with many reporting that they now did not include the number of messages you had received. Find out its true meaning and how to use this function What to do to eliminate that green dot.

Look: WhatsApp: Learn how to block contacts that send unwanted messages without opening their chat

What is the green dot in your WhatsApp chats?

Don't worry because it's not a bad thing, on the contrary, it's a reminder function.

This green WhatsApp dot appears when You have marked any of your conversations as unread .

. What does it mean? If you open the chat and don't notice the message or sound you received, You can mark them as unread so you can read or listen to them later .

. Plus, this way you'll remember that you still have to reply to that contact or group.

How to activate this icon? Simply, make sure there are no pending updates in WhatsApp.

Open the application > In the main interface, click on any conversation.

Some options at the top will be enabled.

Click on the three dots icon at the top right.

The next step is to touch “ Mark as unread “.

“. Ready, the green circle will appear in the chat, specifically below the time.

How do you remove it? Simple, accessible chat.

How can I remove the green dot on WhatsApp?

The first thing is to update the WhatsApp app on your Android or iPhone.

At that moment you should open the quick messaging app. Now you will simply see the chat with the little green dot.

Just enter the conversation, that's it, and the icon that appeared on the home screen of your WhatsApp will disappear.

On the other hand, if you want to mark a chat as unread, just open the app. There you have to go to the corresponding conversation and select it.

At the top you will see three small dots. Enter it and you will see the “Mark as unread” option. At that moment a green icon will appear on your WhatsApp.

Why does the pin appear in your WhatsApp chats?

If you see the pin icon in your WhatsApp chats, don't worry.

This code tends to be very useful, especially if you forget to reply to some chats.

The pin means that the chat is pinned to the top of your WhatsApp app.

This way you can easily reply to anyone without having to forget, let alone get lost among all the chats that come your way daily.

To activate it, simply click on the conversation you want.

A menu will then appear at the top of the app. There you will see the print pin.

Just tap on it and that's it, the conversation will be pinned to the top of the app.

Of course, if you want to deactivate it, you must follow the same previous steps on WhatsApp.

A menu will then appear at the top of the app. There you will see the print pin.

This is how you can create a GIF in WhatsApp using videos from your gallery

First, check it out WhatsApp You have no pending updates.

You have no pending updates. Now, open the application.

Enter any chat, community or channel.

Here click on the paper clip icon located in the lower right corner.

Several options will be displayed > tap on the option that says “ Gallery “

“ Choose a video clip and trim it so it's no more than six seconds long.

thus “ GIF “(To the right).

“(To the right). Select it, it should be green.

It is optional to use basic editing tools.

Finally, enter some text and share the file.

You can also do the same through the states.

How to get WhatsApp statuses in portrait mode

First, check it out WhatsApp You have no pending updates.

You have no pending updates. Now, open the app and click on the tab called “News”.

Go to section “ Channels “.

“. Go to the channel you are following and click on the three dots icon (top right).

Several options will be displayed > tap on the option that says “ Next stop “>Confirm action.”

“>Confirm action.” Go back and open the channel you're managing.

Click on its name and its configurations will appear.

Scroll down and click “ Delete the channel (You must be sure to do this.)

(You must be sure to do this.) Finally, enter your phone number.

That's it, the statuses will be automatically grouped in a columnar format.