Beneficial campaign fundraiser signed by Governor Federal Request Agreement

Fundraiser to campaign against the governor’s rivals Peter Pierre LucyJoseph “Joey” Fuentes pleads guilty tomorrow Thursday to concealing or defrauding Super Pac, Save Puerto Rico, of concealing the appearance of funds obtained in violation of federal election law and the Criminal Code.

This was announced by the Federal Attorney’s Office when Judge Joseph Laplande warned the press about the procedures to cover up the trial, which is set to take place this Thursday at 9:00 am.

Fuentes, who lives in Virginia, signed a petition last Friday, April 28, in which he acknowledged that he had received $ 495,000 from genuine donors, Salvemos Puerto Rico, and that he had concealed it in order to advertise in support of Pierluisi.

There are text messages in the federal prosecutor’s office indicating a conspiracy to cover up the appearance of these funds.

“I told them to open it [la OSFL-1 y la OSFL-2] So avoid having more than one company contribute and merge. “According to the criminal complaint, Fuentes wrote a letter to an unidentified person two days before the two companies merged.

These are non-profit organizations The foundation for progress Y Equality Foundation, Recorded June 10, 2020.

These companies were registered in their name without any person, but aimed at the same company as the coordinator. For this reason, on August 4, 2020, the then Secretary of State Elmer Roman Gonzalez canceled them.

Subsequently, as the court compelled to reverse the judgment, the case was filed and the issue was rectified Alvaro Pilar Vilagn, former director of the Ports Authority, as co-ordinator.

The newspaper contacted Pilar Vilacron, who expressed surprise at the agreement reached with Fuentes and Fuentes. At Fuentes’ request, he accused his participation in these companies of being merely a “spokesman”. He acknowledged that Fuentes and he had a friendly relationship with the governor.

“The reason these companies were created was because they saw the persecution of former Governor Wanda Vasquez Corset; people were afraid that their name would come out against the governor.Wheeler Plagron justified the corporation of these companies.

Pilar Vilagran insisted that, at all times, he thought they were in compliance with the law because foundations and companies have the power to make donations to Bach without financial limitations.

Others have been involved in the disappointment

Save Puerto Rico assigns criminal complaint liability to 2 and 3 persons involved in a campaign to cover up the appearance of election funding. “You can not trust Wanda Vazquez!” There were advertisements with such phrases. And “For Wanda Vasquez, the state is not a priority.”

Individual 2 is described by federal prosecutors as a non-profit secretary, based on a commercial bank account. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture, but that this had not been the case.

On August 9, 2020, the date of the election in Puerto Rico, Fuentes texted: “I do not want to have any kind of communication because you do not know whether the central banks have withheld taxes. You have to handle this very carefully.

The election controller, Walter Vélez, told the newspaper that his office had no jurisdiction over non-profit organizations or corporations controlled by the state.

“The case of Super PACs and Citizen United has greatly disrupted political campaigns because it is unregulated and has no limits. They are multi-million dollar companies that contribute to political candidates without any restrictions.”

During the 2020 election campaign, George Davila, the campaign manager of Wanda Vasquez, complained to the State Election Commission about these illegal coordination allegations.