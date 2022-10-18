Which US airlines offer the cheapest tickets?

A ranking of options with the most accessible flights.
looking for Cheaper routes It requires special strategy and dedication. The good news, meanwhile, is that it exists America There are Airlines They have very affordable prices.
To keep this data handy, the Trabber site created its own rankings.
This list takes into account the number of searches made on the site in the last year and the data recorded on cheap flights.
– Spirit Airlines
– Viva Air Colombia
-pigeon-
Allegiant Air
– Ah wind
– Long live Aerobus
– Frontier
– American Airlines
– Porter
– Tag
— Volaris
Cayman Airways.
As for the routes that offer the best prices, the options indicated by the site are as follows:
– Havana – Managua
– Havana – Georgetown
– Male – Thiruvananthapuram
– Santiago de Cuba – Managua
Camaguey – Managua.
While buying these tickets at such affordable prices, basic recommendation is to check the conditions. Among them, baggage allowance, possible stopovers with waiting or return policy.
