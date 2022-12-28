December 28, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Bad Bunny and Arcángel paralyze Loíza Street during a video recording of “La Jumpa” on the roof of a gas station

Lane Skeldon December 28, 2022 2 min read

Bad Bunny s Archangel They recorded part of the video Tuesday night for their new song “La Gamba” on the roof of a gas station on Louisa Street with hundreds of fans, a press officer from their team confirmed to The new day.

People came to the gas station building in response to “stories” on Instagram about the bad bunny, where he pointed out the location of said place.

Bad bunny stories on Instagram (supplied)

The singers’ followers circulated on social networks videos of the recording process, in Vega Baja, of the song they released together three weeks ago.

Benito Martínez Ocasio, the Bad Bunny’s first name, who usually uses his social platforms strategically, posted it hours ago on his Twitter account: “LA JUMPA” Live Today / 10:00 PM without specifying the location.

According to fan videos, some came from 7:00 pm, finding a good space in which they could enjoy the show, as he performed several songs from his various albums.

During this morning and afternoon, the bad bunny delivered gifts to the hundreds of children and families who arrived Roberto Clemente Coliseumin Hato Rei, to enjoy the “Bonita tradicion de la Fundación Good Bunny” event, where 25,000 gifts will be handed out.

The Good Bunny Foundation has distributed basketballs, volleyballs, soccer balls, baseballs, and gloves, among other sporting goods. For music lovers, there was a variety of instruments such as guitars and keyboards and art lovers received brushes, paints, notebooks and art kits.

See also  Juanes recorded the song "La bilirubina" with another rhythm by Juan Luis Guaira

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The drastic new change for Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is identical to her father, Brad Pitt

December 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Photo: Sarah Corrales Says goodbye to 2022 in a tiny blue bikini and switches to a net

December 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

RBD: Which countries will Rebels visit on the 2023 tour | fame

December 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

4 min read

Woman Makes $2 Million From TikTok And Instagram – NBC New York (47)

December 28, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Bad Bunny and Arcángel paralyze Loíza Street during a video recording of “La Jumpa” on the roof of a gas station

December 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Air chaos continues in the US after a historic winter storm

December 28, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

in Aquaculture Sciences UACh is repeating the call for a second round of applications

December 28, 2022 Zera Pearson