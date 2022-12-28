Bad Bunny and Arcángel paralyze Loíza Street during a video recording of “La Jumpa” on the roof of a gas station

Bad Bunny s Archangel They recorded part of the video Tuesday night for their new song “La Gamba” on the roof of a gas station on Louisa Street with hundreds of fans, a press officer from their team confirmed to The new day.

People came to the gas station building in response to “stories” on Instagram about the bad bunny, where he pointed out the location of said place.

Bad bunny stories on Instagram (supplied)

The singers’ followers circulated on social networks videos of the recording process, in Vega Baja, of the song they released together three weeks ago.

Benito Martínez Ocasio, the Bad Bunny’s first name, who usually uses his social platforms strategically, posted it hours ago on his Twitter account: “LA JUMPA” Live Today / 10:00 PM without specifying the location.

According to fan videos, some came from 7:00 pm, finding a good space in which they could enjoy the show, as he performed several songs from his various albums.

During this morning and afternoon, the bad bunny delivered gifts to the hundreds of children and families who arrived Roberto Clemente Coliseumin Hato Rei, to enjoy the “Bonita tradicion de la Fundación Good Bunny” event, where 25,000 gifts will be handed out.

The Good Bunny Foundation has distributed basketballs, volleyballs, soccer balls, baseballs, and gloves, among other sporting goods. For music lovers, there was a variety of instruments such as guitars and keyboards and art lovers received brushes, paints, notebooks and art kits.