At the G77 summit, they are calling on China to strengthen science

Kamal Badari, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Algeria, in his speech before the symposium held at the Palace of Conferences in the capital, called on the international community to exchange knowledge within the framework of solidarity.

He also asked the plenary to strengthen the structures of communications technologies and other areas in developing countries and to combat existing illiteracy regarding new technologies, which, in his opinion, have a strong impact on trade and the Internet. For his part, Mali’s Minister of State, Territorial Administration and Decentralization, Abdoulaye Maiga, stressed that factors such as climate change and insecurity slow development and prevent some countries from achieving sustainable development goals.

In this context, Maiga thanked the G77 countries and China for the role they played in seeking security in his country, which is suffering from a multidimensional crisis, whether in a bilateral or multilateral framework.

The Finance Minister also called on the United States government to lift the criminal and unilateral economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba for more than 60 years.

In turn, Bangladesh’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Zahid Malik, explained that his country, whose gross domestic product has increased by more than three percent in the past decade, gives priority to implementing progress in science and technology as a factor. Of progress.

He expressed that among the positive indicators in Bangladesh in that period, social poverty was reduced and the life expectancy of the population increased, among other advances.

Meanwhile, Minister of Science and Technology of the Republic of Zambia, Felix Chibuta Mark Mutati, said Lusaka, like other countries, faces common challenges that prevent further progress in the technological field.

In this sense, he pointed to the insufficient financial resources available to promote science and technology, as well as the intellectual property barrier, which is a tool exploited by industrial economies at the expense of the most disadvantaged groups, in order to protect their interests. .

The Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Group of 77 and China, which represents more than 80 percent of the world’s population, concludes today with the issuance of a final declaration signed by participating delegations from more than a hundred countries.

lam/obf