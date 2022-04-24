April 24, 2022

Arsenal winning numbers for Saturday 23rd April: There is a prize of $400 million | US university news

Zera Pearson April 24, 2022 2 min read

This Saturday, April 23, at night, the last Powerball draw took place, the prize pool of which amounted to $ 400 million. These are the numbers given on Saturday: 10-39-47-49-56 Powerball: 8. Powerplay: 3X.

Lottery officials said in a statement that the Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $400 million, or $240.8 million in cash value.

For more than 2 months, 28 consecutive draws have been made without a winner of the main bonus. The last jackpot was won on February 14, when a single ticket purchased in Connecticut collected $185.3 million.

Others were lucky this year: Two tickets were sold out in California and Wisconsin with the $632.6 million jackpot drawn Jan. 5. It is the seventh largest payout in Arsenal’s history.

In last Wednesday’s competition, neither the five white balls nor the red ball matched any card.

A ticket bought in New Jersey approached: he hit only the five white balls and managed to double the prize from one million to two million because the holder decided to include the Power Play function.

30 years of Arsenal’s withdrawal

This week marks 30 years since the first Powerball draw was held in the United States. It happened on April 22, 1992, three days after tickets went on sale.

Grand prize winners can choose to receive their prize in 30 annual payments over a 29-year period, or all at once. Both options must pay federal and state taxes.

According to the lottery, the odds of winning any one prize are in 24.9. While the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

See also  Goldman Sachs has changed its mind, calling cryptocurrency an “unviable investment.”

Each Powerball ticket costs $2 and is sold at licensed companies in 45 states, the District of Columbia (DC), Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

To date, the record for the largest Powerball jackpot was set in 2016, when three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee shared a total of $1.586 million.

These are the biggest lottery prizes:

