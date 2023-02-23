Argentina and Chile have offered citizenship to Sergio Ramirez and the rest of the Nicaraguans persecuted by Ortega.

Some political prisoners were released by the Daniel Ortega regime, on February 15, in Miami (USA). Lynn Sladky (AP)

The Argentine government has finally reached out to more than 300 Nicaraguan dissidents who have been stripped of their citizenship by Daniel Ortega’s regime. Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero announced, on Tuesday, that his country is ready to grant Argentine citizenship to writer Sergio Ramirez and “to everyone who also suffers from what is happening in Nicaragua.” For its part, Chile informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that it would “judge the legal means” that allow Ortega’s political victims to “reside in the country and obtain Chilean citizenship, in accordance with the constitutional criteria that regulate this.”

On the list is the writer Gioconda Belli. Nicaraguan journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro; Writer and feminist Sophia of Montenegro and activist Azhalia Solis. Most of them live in exile, but an appeals court controlled by Ortega in Managua declared them “traitors” and “fugitives” and ordered the confiscation of all their assets in the country.

“naturally [el trámite de ciudadanía] executable. If Ramirez asks for Argentine citizenship, we give it to him. It needs to be presented at the embassy and the process begins. Argentina is in a position to do that. To speak without euphemisms: If you ask for citizenship, it will be given to you,” Cafiero said in an interview with radio with you. The decision was later endorsed by the presidential spokeswoman, Gabriela Cerruti, who explicitly showed it to Pelley.

Sergio Ramirez had expressed his regrets in an interview with the newspaper Clarion That there was no declaration of disavowal by the Casa Rosada for the persecution perpetrated by Ortega against dozens of writers, politicians, journalists and opposition activists. On Wednesday the 15th, Managua stripped 94 of them of citizenship. A week ago, he ordered the deportation of 222 political prisoners to the United States.

The announcement by Foreign Minister Cafiero is the first official reaction to the situation in the Central American country. This followed a request in which 500 cultural figures, many of them Argentine, expressed their “concern” about what was happening in Nicaragua. And days after Ramirez himself declared that he was ready to become Argentine if he received an offer from Casa Rosada. On Tuesday, the writer thanked this gesture on his social networking sites, without explaining whether he would ask for Argentine citizenship or not. Very grateful to the advisor, Santiago Cafiero For his gesture of solidarity in granting me Argentine citizenship. I always remember that for Rubén Dario, Argentina was his home, and it is also his home.

The Argentine government has received criticism from the domestic political opposition for its diplomatic inaction in the face of the situation in Nicaragua. Casa Rosada’s silence contrasts with the public denunciation of Chile’s president, Gabriel Boric, last Saturday. “The dictator does not know that the homeland is in his heart and in his actions, and he is not forbidden by decree,” the president wrote on Twitter. A brotherly hug to Gioconda, Sergio [Ramírez]Sophia [Montenegro]Carlos [Fernando Chamorro] And to all those whom Ortega tried to deprive of their Nicaraguan citizenship. said the Chilean president, the voice of the left who strongly condemned Ortega’s authoritarian drift.

This Tuesday, La Moneda went one step further and offered Ortega victims citizenship. “The government of Chile makes this alternative available to those who were unjustly deported from Nicaragua and have decided to accept it voluntarily,” the statement from the Foreign Ministry said. Last week, Chile’s foreign minister, Atonia Orrejola, said she hoped the rest of the international community would be “up to the task” and join the Chilean government’s “commitment” to “support the downtrodden and democratize Nicaragua.”

Sign up here at the news From EL PAÍS America and receive the latest news from the region.