April flights at Holguin Airport: destinations, airlines and dates

If you want to know the flight schedule in April to Holguin Airport in eastern Cuba, you are in the right place. We update communications this month after official information.

Frank Pais International Airport in Holguin, the closest link to the tourist hub of Guardalavaca, is preparing for a busy April with air connections. Starting today, April 4, we present to you the flight schedule for this month.

According to information received from channel From Telegram, and from Holguín Airport, there are many flights to and from Canada. For now Sunwing will continue to operate this way. Monday 1 Arrival to and from Montreal. Tuesday 1 to and from Montreal, 1 to and from Toronto, and 1 to and from Ottawa. Wednesday 2 arriving to and from Montreal and 1 arriving to Toronto.

Same Sunwing, Thursday 1 arrives to and from Montreal and 1 to and from Toronto. Friday: One flight to and from Montreal and one flight to and from Toronto. Saturdays: 3 flights to and from Montreal and 2 flights to Toronto. Sundays: two flights to Montreal, one flight to Hamilton and one flight to Quebec.

Air Transat will continue these connections. Monday, one flight to and from Toronto and one flight to and from Montreal. Tuesday, one flight to and from Montreal, one flight to and from Halifax, and one flight from Halifax to Toronto. Wednesday 1 flight to and from Toronto. Thursday, two flights coming to and from Montreal. Friday: One flight to and from Montreal and one flight to and from Toronto. On Saturdays, one flight to and from Montreal and one flight to and from Toronto. On Sundays, two flights to and from Montreal and one flight to and from Quebec.

Air Canada will continue to operate one flight to and from Toronto on Monday. Tuesday 1 flight to and from Montreal. Wednesday 1 flight to and from Toronto.

More flights to Holguin in April

Flights to Holguín are maintained in April from the United States. American Airlines will continue a daily flight from Miami. Meanwhile, one flight is chartered on Monday to and from Miami. Tuesday, two flights to and from Miami and one to Tampa. Thursday: 3 flights to and from Miami. Friday 1 flights to and from Miami. Saturdays one flight to Miami and one flight to Tampa. Sundays flight to and from Miami.

Condor will continue to operate at the following frequencies during the month. Wednesday and Sunday to and from Frankfurt, Germany. NEOS arrives every Sunday from Milan, Malpensa-Havana / departs Holguin-Milan, Italy. Viva Aerobus will continue to operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays to and from Cancun, Mexico.

Finally, Aruba Airlines will continue to operate every Friday in April, with a flight to Aruba, but this is used as a connection to Nicaragua by many Cubans.