All flights in July 2023

Airport authorities at Santa Clara Air Terminal, Central Cuba, this week announced their flight schedule for this just-beginning month, July 2023, focusing on commercial and charter flights from various cities in South Florida, in the United States. There are also many flights from Canada.

The report indicates that the airline Sunrise It will still operate at the following frequencies during the month of July. With 6 operations per week, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with operation to and from Toronto, Canada. and Saturday by surgery with origin and destination in Montreal.

Transat Airlines It will continue to operate at the following frequencies during the month of July. With two weekly operations, on Wednesdays with an operation with origin and destination Toronto, Canada. Sunday with operation with origin and destination in Montreal.

More flights coming out of Santa Clara in July

It will also continue to link the Panamanian company Cuba Airlines, with two weekly procedures. Tuesday and Thursday with origin and destination at Tocumen Station in Panama City. We remind you that there is a physical office of Cuba in this city, very close to Parque Vidal, in the city center. We also remember that Panama extended the requirement for a transit visa for Cubans until December this year.

Mexican Live Aerobus Santa Clara will continue to operate with three weekly operations. Wednesday and Sunday operation with origin and destination in Cancun, Mexico.

Thursday operation with origin and destination in Merida. The American American Airlines It also continues in July with 14 weekly operations, two daily flights.

Finally, the Charters from the USA, and it stayed that way, with 11 weekly operations, always from Miami or Tampa, in South Florida. Sunday is the day with the most charters, with a total of four charters.