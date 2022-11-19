Aerobic exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer by 72%.

a New study from university Tel Aviv (Israel) I figured that Exercise Can Reduce risk From cancer metastatic in a 72%.

According to the researchers, whose work was published in the scientific journal ‘cancer research he andIntense aerobic exercise Increases glucose consumptionSugar) from the internal organs, thus reducing the availability of energy to the tumor.

Previous studies showed that Reduce physical exercise danger from Some cancers up to 35%.. This positive effect parallels the effect of exercise on other conditions, such as heart disease and heart disease diabetic.

In this study, the researchers added a new perspective, showing that high-intensity aerobic exercise, which derives its energy from sugar, can reduce risk of metastatic cancer by up to 72%.

“If the general message to the public so far has been ‘Be active, be healthy’, we can now explain how aerobic activity can Maximizing prevention of the most aggressive types of cancer and transitional.

Various lab models

The study collected laboratory models trained under a Rigorous exercise regimen, with data from healthy human volunteers examined before and after running. Human data, obtained from an epidemiological study conducted by a Follow-up of 3,000 individuals for nearly 20 years indicated 72% fewer metastatic cancers. in participants who reported regular, high-intensity aerobic activity, compared to those who did not participate in physical exercise.

The animal model showed a similar result, allowing the researchers Determine its basic mechanism. They found that aerobic activity significantly reduced the progression of metastatic tumors in the lymph nodes, lungs, and liver in laboratory models.

The researchers hypothesized that in both humans and model animals, this positive outcome is associated with Induced increased rate of glucose consumption for exercise.

“By examining the cells of these organs, we discovered A a plus of the number of beneficiaries Glucose during high-intensity aerobic activityWhich increases consumption glucose And it turns organs into efficient energy-consuming machines, like muscles. We assume that this happens because the devices must compete for resources Sugar with muscles, which is known to burn large amounts of glucose during physical exercise. Thus, if cancer Evolving, fierce competition for glucose Reduces energy availability Which is essential for metastasis,” commented Carmit Levy, one of the people in charge of the research.

In addition, the expert points out that “when a person exercises regularly, this condition becomes permanent: the tissues of the internal organs change and become muscle-like”.

“We all know that sport and physical exercises It is good for our health. Our study, which looked at the internal organs, found that exercise changes the whole body, so that the cancer doesn’t spread and the primary tumor shrinks in size.”

Our results suggest that unlike fat-burning exercise, which is relatively moderate, high-intensity aerobic activity that Helps prevent cancer. If the optimal intensity rate for fat burning is 65-70% of the maximum heart rate, Sugar burning requires 80-85%Another of the authors, Yiftach Gibner, added, even if only for short periods.

For example, they urge doing a one-minute brisk run followed by walking and then another quick sprint. “In the past, these types of intervals were typical of athletes’ training regimens, but today we’re seeing them in other exercise routines as well. Such as cardiopulmonary rehabilitation. Our results suggest that healthy individuals should also include high-intensity components in their fitness programs.”