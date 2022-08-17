August 17, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Abinader ataca a la oposición y el público le pide “cuatro años más” con algarabía

Abenader attacks the opposition and the audience asks him “four more years” with an uproar

Phyllis Ward August 17, 2022 1 min read

Santiago, d.

Sentence “Four more years” He began to be heard loudly in La Restauración, the main room of the Gran Teatro del Cibao, when President Luis Abenader compared the work he had done at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), with the announcement of the construction of three university extensions, with the implementation of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) In the years of his administration.

President Abenader said that in terms of higher education, his administration is developing, in just two years, the largest expansion that UASD has seen with construction projects in Hato Mayor, La Vega, Azua, Cotoi, Santiago Rodriguez, Neipa and Bani.

“It is understood that the opposition does not believe that we are building three extensions of LAC same budgetAt current prices, more than I just spent on building a UASD car park in Santo Domingo in 2011,” the head of state said in his speech on Tuesday.

Then he added one more thing to his comparison: “Or that the cost of expanding the metro to Los Alcarizos is 25% less per linear kilometer than it was 15 years ago. This is a change.”

With these words, most of the audience stood and applauded continuously until they began to chant the phrase with a request for re-election for the presidency.

See also  "I do not worry". Funes' father-in-law is accused of laundering more than $ 133,000 and claims he is innocent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Make sure there is “monkey pox” in Juarez

August 16, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Petro considers Guaido a “non-existent” president

August 16, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Miguel Diaz-Canel, the second president with the least approval in Latin America, according to a survey

August 15, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

Why you should turn off bluetooth

August 17, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The US has tested a long-range missile carrying nuclear warheads

August 17, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Adoption of the Health Licensing Guide for Products – Trade and Justice

August 17, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Argentina vs. Brazil | FIFA suspends Argentina vs. Brazil for the qualifiers and apply a fine | Sports

August 17, 2022 Cassandra Curtis