Abenader attacks the opposition and the audience asks him “four more years” with an uproar

Santiago, d.

Sentence “Four more years” He began to be heard loudly in La Restauración, the main room of the Gran Teatro del Cibao, when President Luis Abenader compared the work he had done at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), with the announcement of the construction of three university extensions, with the implementation of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) In the years of his administration.

President Abenader said that in terms of higher education, his administration is developing, in just two years, the largest expansion that UASD has seen with construction projects in Hato Mayor, La Vega, Azua, Cotoi, Santiago Rodriguez, Neipa and Bani.

“It is understood that the opposition does not believe that we are building three extensions of LAC same budgetAt current prices, more than I just spent on building a UASD car park in Santo Domingo in 2011,” the head of state said in his speech on Tuesday.

Then he added one more thing to his comparison: “Or that the cost of expanding the metro to Los Alcarizos is 25% less per linear kilometer than it was 15 years ago. This is a change.”

With these words, most of the audience stood and applauded continuously until they began to chant the phrase with a request for re-election for the presidency.