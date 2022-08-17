Rising arrests of Colombians for illegal immigration in the US in 2022 | today’s news

A group of people tries to jump the wall to enter the US territory from the Black Bridge, on the border line of Ciudad Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua (Mexico). / reference image Photo: EFE – David Peinado

US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) Commissioner Chris Magnus says August is the second month in a row that there has been a decrease in encounters (arrests) across the southwest border from the border. country. “While matching numbers remain high, this is a positive trend,” Magnus commented.

And that is, this remains a challenge to the Biden administration: In this fiscal year, which runs from October 2021 to October of this year, 2224413 people have been arrested across the country (Not only on the southwestern border of the country). The total figure for the previous fiscal year was 1956,519.

What about the Colombians?

In the past ten months, the authorities have arrested 102473 Colombian nationwidewhich is significantly higher than the figure for the same period last fiscal year, when authorities arrested 5,951. This represents a discrepancy of 1,600%.

July was the third month of this year with the highest number of confrontations recorded, with 14,022 Colombians arrested. The largest number was recorded in May, with 19,322 arrests. This is followed by the month of March, with 15,952 sessions.

Below is a graph with data from the past three fiscal years on arrests of Colombians who entered the United States irregularly. You can refer to additional information in this Link.

And what about the southwestern border of the United States specifically?

As of the end of June, authorities had made more than 1.74 million arrests, breaking the record for the total number during fiscal year 2021, which at the time stood at 1.73 million. “This was the largest number of irregular crossings recorded since at least 1960,” states a US State Department publication. The New York Times.

In total, there were 199,976 encounters along the southwestern land border in July, down 4% compared to June.

Meetings with unaccompanied children decreased by 13%, with 13,299 encounters in July compared to 15,255 in June.

74573 for the equivalent of 37% Of the total, it was processed for the parcel under address 42. While 125403 They were sued under Title 8. Two facts: Under Title 8, those who attempt to enter the United States without permission and who cannot establish a legal basis for remaining in the country (such as a valid asylum application) are removed. Whereas, Address 42 is one of the border restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Although there are expulsions, the majority of migrants are not punished, so they return to cross the border irregularly. The Biden administration attempted to end this policy in late May.



And at the national level?

Border Patrol data posted by The Wall Street JournalIt turns out that one in three expelled immigrants attempts to enter the United States more than once.

But not all immigrants were removed: the administration released hundreds of thousands of immigrants to face deportation proceedings. “These immigrants are given temporary leave to remain because the government cannot expel them immediately, sometimes because the United States does not have diplomatic relations with the countries from which they came (such as Venezuela or Nicaragua),” reads one of the bulletins. The New York Times. Below is some data on arrests nationwide.

Why did these numbers soar?

Some analysts said the epidemic has hit Latin American economies more than any other region in the world The Wall Street Journal.

Millions of people were left out of work, “creating a much larger number of people willing to accept low-paying jobs in the United States,” the outlet said, noting that, at the same time, that country’s economy has recovered and quickly adding “creating strong demand.” on the kinds of low-paying jobs that immigrants usually occupy.

