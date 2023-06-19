A tropical depression forms in the Atlantic

The strong tropical wave, which had been under watch for hurricane potential by the National Hurricane Center in Miami for the past week, became tropical depression number three this morning in the Atlantic hurricane season.

June 19 11AM EDT: Tropical Depression Three has developed in the central tropical Atlantic. All in Lesser

The Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor forecast updates and implement their hurricane plan.

He Released today at 11.00 am indicates that the system Located east of the Lesser Antilles, latitude 11.0 degrees north and longitude 40.3 degrees west. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving west at 21 mph.

It is expected to move westward over the next few days. According to the forecast, it will reach hurricane strength on Wednesday and be south of Puerto Rico by Saturday..

Satellite image of the tropical depression east of the Lesser Antilles. ( NOAA )

If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be called Brett.

The hurricane season starts on June 1 and lasts until November 30.