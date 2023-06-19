June 19, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A tropical depression forms in the Atlantic

Winston Hale June 19, 2023 1 min read

The strong tropical wave, which had been under watch for hurricane potential by the National Hurricane Center in Miami for the past week, became tropical depression number three this morning in the Atlantic hurricane season.

He Released today at 11.00 am indicates that the system Located east of the Lesser Antilles, latitude 11.0 degrees north and longitude 40.3 degrees west. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving west at 21 mph.

  1. A normal hurricane season is expected

  2. The El Nino phenomenon is coming back

It is expected to move westward over the next few days. According to the forecast, it will reach hurricane strength on Wednesday and be south of Puerto Rico by Saturday..

Satellite image of the tropical depression east of the Lesser Antilles. (NOAA)

If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be called Brett.

The hurricane season starts on June 1 and lasts until November 30.

See also  What are the best paying careers in the US?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Incentive checks proceed by direct payment in the United States

June 19, 2023 Winston Hale
1 min read

Tropical wave could become depression in next few days – NBC Puerto Rico

June 19, 2023 Winston Hale
1 min read

A shooting was reported at the Beyond Wonderland festival in Washington; Many are injured

June 18, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

How to travel from Chile to Havana in the summer of 2023?

June 19, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

A tropical depression forms in the Atlantic

June 19, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Taylor Swift breaks a crowd record at Pittsburgh’s Arena during her IRAAS Tour concert

June 19, 2023 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

Honduras confirms its invitation to the 2023 Gold Cup; “Chelito” Martínez was left out of the call

June 19, 2023 Cassandra Curtis