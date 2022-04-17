6 tricks to customize the home screen of your Samsung Galaxy

Share

If you have a Samsung mobile phone, you need to know these tricks to customize the home screen.

your mobile phone Samsung It hides many more tricks than you can imagine. We have already reviewed some OneUI TricksBeside Jobs you may not use. However, with every Samsung software update, new features are introduced. new options This is something worth knowing if you want to maximize the capabilities of your mobile phone.

This time, we will focus on Terrain customizationand review the X tricks with which to configure the home screen of any Samsung phone with one user interface.

Choose between Google Discover or Samsung Free

For a few years now, Samsung gives you the option to choose your favorite news source On the home screen of their mobile phone, where they can choose between Samsung Free and Google Discover.

To do this, you just have to Long press on an empty space on the home screen, then scroll to the first screen for everyone – located to the left of the main screen -. From there you can Choose one of the two available options as a news source.

Change system colors

Starting with One UI 4, Samsung has adopted one of the most interesting novelties Android 12: Possibility Create custom color palettesbased on the ringtones of the wallpaper on the mobile phone.

This color palette is used in Home screen icons, menus, applications and other interface elements. You can too Choose your favorite color palette Among the various options created by the theme system.

To do this, you just have to Access to “Settings”From there, go to “Wallpaper and Style”. Finally, go to the “Color Palette” section and select your preferred option.

Customize your folders by color

The OneUI launcher It offers dozens of customization options, including a very rare one: Option Change the background color of folders icons.

to Change folder color in One UIJust click and hold on this folder. Click on the little circle that appears next to their name. Next, you will see a color selection window where you can choose the preferred tone for the folder background.

Use Smart Gadgets

If you have a model in the series Galaxy S22you can enjoy one The best news included in One UI 4.1: “Smart widgets”.

This function allows you to Many widgets stacked, and switch between them by sliding your finger over it to save space. Smart widgets are available at Widget ListIt can be accessed with a long press on any empty space on the home screen.

Sort apps alphabetically

For some reason we still don’t know, Samsung is still the only brand that doesn’t sort apps alphabetically in the app drawer. Fortunately, the option to automatically change your order is provided.

To do that, Open the app drawer swipe right from the home screen, Click on the three dots icon In the upper right corner, select the “Sort” option and select “Alphabetical order”.

Hide apps from the app drawer

In addition to the ability to change the order, Samsung also allows you Hide some apps from the drawer To keep it organized as you like. If you want to hide apps from the drawer, all you have to do is long press In an empty space on the Home screen, tap Settings, then find the section Hide apps. Finally, you just have to Mark those apps that you want to hide.

Related topics: Samsung

Share

Subscribe to Disney + for 8.99 euros and without time Subscribe to Disney+!