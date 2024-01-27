6 secret iPhone tricks shared by a former Apple employee

A former Apple employee shared his best iPhone tricks, a list with all kinds of tips

It's becoming increasingly difficult to find good iPhone tricks, and almost all of them have already been discovered. However, we can find many of these tricks from people who worked directly at Apple. A good example of this is Tyler, aka hitmidocameraroll on TikTok, A former Apple employee who shared many tricks Interesting for iPhone.

It is likely that Many users do not know some of the most classic tricks, especially if they just arrived on the iPhone. We've only gathered a little of what Tyler shared, but he has a lot more.

Select multiple items with two fingers

This is a perfect trick in many system apps, such as Mail, Notes, or Messages. If you want to select multiple items at the same time, there's a gesture that can help you: Simply By swiping down with two fingers, you'll select items. Then you can share it, delete it or any other option.

Haptic Touch gives you more options

Haptic Touch has replaced 3D Touch and allows us to access many functions that we might not otherwise use. A clear example of this The icons that we have in the Control CenterIf we keep pressing each one of them we will have advanced options. For example, in flashlight we can control the flash intensity.

Quick calculator with spotlight

The iPhone calculator app is very capable and has many hidden tricks, but there is another iPhone calculator that you may be able to access much faster. Swipe down on the home screen and Spotlight will open, capable of doing basic operations Very fast.

Start recording a video quickly

Usually when we open the iPhone camera app, it starts in photography mode. However, you can quickly record a video Simply by holding down the capture buttonthe video recording will start quickly.

Use the keyboard with one hand

The iPhone has two features designed for one-handed keyboard use. On the one hand, we can Scroll through the keys Without separating the finger, on the other hand, we can move the keyboard to the side. Press and hold the emoji button at the bottom left and Select the keyboard to one side or the other.

Record your voice while recording iPhone screen

Recording iPhone screen is an interesting thing on many occasions You can do this with your voice in the background. You simply have to follow these steps:

Open Control Center on your iPhone.

Press and hold the screen recording button (dot icon in a circle).

Tap the microphone icon at the bottom of the screen to start recording your voice. You can touch it again to turn it off.

these Cool tricks that will help you in your daily life with iPhone. Many of them are spied on to save time and speed things up, and now you know them.

