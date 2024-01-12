6 Japanese habits that give you wings for your happiness, health and prosperity

Although all that glitters in Japan is not gold, it has a worldview and traditions that allow many to advance their lives. Healthy and satisfying.

The Japanese have their origins in healthy habits in ancient times and in a worldview that prioritizes inner serenity and harmony with the environment and with others.

1. Shinrin yoku

In order to find peace and regain strength, the Japanese practice shinrin-yoku, meaning “forest bathing.” It consists of immersing yourself in the forest for several hours, Let go of your usual worries and enjoy everything that comes to you through your senses.

Staying in the forest, where you breathe in the environment with all your senses, has a rejuvenating effect on the body and mind, because People suffer from “biophilia” It is a tendency to connect with the natural environment, with animals and plants, because in their company we have evolved for millions of years.

The scientifically proven physical and mental health benefits of this popular celebration include: Reduced stress, better sleep, increased focus and creativity, physical recovery, immune regulation, and an overall greater sense of well-being.

To practice shinrin yoku, simply go to the forest (or park) and follow the steps we explain in How do you take a forest bath?

2. Ikigai

Ikigai has a long history in Japan. It is a completely ordinary and everyday term “The value of life” or “the meaning of life.”

Basically, your ikigai It's the thing or things worth waking up for every morning. However, not everyone knows their ikigai. Discovering and cultivating them can help you live more fully, developing your skills, desires, and passions.

You cannot force your Ikigai discovery. It's about freeing yourself from social constraints and living as your true self. So don't worry, just incorporate the question of why do you wake up in the morning into your daily life.

Every activity or topic that interests you can become your ikigai. This could be, for example, learning to draw, play a musical instrument or volunteering for an NGO.

If you want to know more about ikigai, you can read the book dedicated to it by Francesc Miralles or his article in Bodymente: Ikigai: the Japanese secret to living longer and better. In this video you will also find other keys to finding and growing your ikigai:

3. Moai

Like ikigai, moai is a concept that comes from the island of Okinawa, a region of the world where it is found People live much longer, are happier and healthier than average.

Moi ho A group of lifelong friends where joys and problems are shared, and who are always ready to offer support. They begin to form in childhood and remain throughout life.

Originally Moise It was formed to pool the resources of the entire city For projects or public works. If an individual needed capital to buy land or attend an emergency, the moai was the only way to raise money.

Today the idea has expanded to become a social support network, A cultural tradition that encourages solidarity and camaraderie.

In the neighborhoods of Okinawa. Friends “coming together for a common goal” (Sometimes daily, sometimes a few days a week) to gossip and share personal joys and discoveries. If necessary, material assistance is also provided.

Traditionally, groups of about five children are formed and committed to each other for life. As their second family, they would meet periodically with their moai to work, play, and gather resources. Some moais have lasted more than 90 years.

Moai members They make a monthly contribution to the group Which is used for dinner, games, meetings, or any shared hobby between you. Part of this money can be used in case the member needs it if his or her well-being is at risk.

Close relationships, more than money or fame, are what make people happy throughout their lives. These bonds protect a person from the troubles of life, and help delay his physical and mental deterioration.

4. Hara Hachibu

Okinawa has more than 60 people over the age of 100 per 100,000 people, three times that of the United States. Part of the secret is due to diet and one of its principles is hara hachi bu, the rule that recommends Eat only until you fill “eight belly portions.” In this way, eating excess calories and all the problems they cause are avoided.

Science says that the brain realizes that the stomach has reached its maximum capacity 15 to 20 minutes after it is already full. this means The slower you eat, the sooner you will notice the point where your body is full.

It is necessary to practice Hara Hachi Bu Make eating conscious, That is: savor every bite, chew it well, and not be distracted by anything other than the food itself.

5. Omotenashi

Also known as Japanese hospitality. This concept is almost impossible to translate, because it is about more than just hospitality and in Japan it usually goes beyond what we in the West understand as a good host.

The magic of omotenashi lies in… Create an atmosphere in which the visitor feels comfortable and safe, Without expecting anything in return. It is the fruit of working from the heart, without selfishness.

Omotenashi's royal roots go back to the emergence of the tea ceremony, the rules of which were established by master Sen no Rikyu in the 16th century. During the tea party, The host gives full attention to his guests. Understanding the meaning of omotenashi means understanding Japanese culture on a deep level.

Of course, not everyone is always polite, courteous or sympathetic, however Many of the values ​​embedded in omotenashi promote positive cooperation and ensure that one feels welcome.

Ilomotenashi It can be found wherever something comes from the heart. If you keep your eyes open while visiting Japan, you will be able to appreciate countless behaviors that may go unnoticed but whose goal is to make you feel good.

6. Kaizen

This concept is applied in the business world. The term Kaizen consists of: Kay (change) and beautiful (For the better). It refers to the constant improvement of activities, processes, procedures or products by all employees of the company.

The important thing is not great innovations, but the importance of each employee Constantly critically question your activities Your workplace and constantly improving the way you work.

Kaizen philosophy This means improvements for everyone, always and everywhere. Masaaki Imai first drew attention to the concept of continuous improvement in the West in 1986 with his book Kaizen: the key to Japanese competitive success.

According to Kaizen, It is always possible to improve. Whether it's products, services, processes, activities, or the workplace… everything can be improved.

The Kaizen way of thinking says that every worker should think every day about what can be improved. Simplify or improve your business And provide appropriate suggestions. This applies to all companies or other institutions.

Kaizen therefore offers opportunities for recognition and growth at work, which is an important aspect of our lives.