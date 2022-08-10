3 New Features Coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp is updating its privacy policy 1:01

(CNN Spanish) – The WhatsApp This Tuesday introduced several privacy updates to the messaging app.

“At WhatsApp, privacy is part of our DNA, and we will never stop inventing new ways to protect your personal conversations,” the company said in a blog post.

“Today we’re excited to introduce several new privacy features that provide higher levels of protection and give you more control over your messages,” he added.

These are the updates WhatsApp announced on Tuesday:

Leave the groups quietly

You can now leave a WhatsApp group privately without notifying all the users in the group. With this feature, which will be available to all users this month, according to the company, only group admins will be notified of your departure.

Who can see that you are online? choose you

Now you will be able to keep your online presence private as WhatsApp has introduced the ability to decide who can and can’t see When you are online. You can choose for everyone to see when you’re online, just your contacts, some of your contacts, or no one at all. This feature will also be available to all users this month.

Screenshot lock on single view messages

There’s now One View, a way to share photos or media files that don’t need to have a permanent digital history, according to the company. Now, privacy protection is increased by enabling screenshot blocking for these types of messages. However, WhatsApp says, this functionality is in a testing period and it has not been announced when it will be available.

WhatsApp has more than 2 billion users worldwide and is owned by Meta, the parent company of Facebook (FB). Announcing the changes to Facebook and Instagram, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will “continue to create new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations.”