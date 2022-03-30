Will Smith and Chris Rock: Police go to actor’s house after slapping her at the 2022 Oscars | Famous

Los Angeles police officers appeared at a house will Smith Just two days after the violent behavior he practiced on Sunday 27 March in Oscars 2022.
Both artists were heavily criticized. On the other hand, the presenter was mentioned for making a bad joke about someone’s condition. On the other hand, the gratuitous and violent reaction of her husband is called into question.
Why did the police go to Will Smith’s house?
This Tuesday, March 29th, LAPD appeared at Will Smith’s mansionin the Calabasas region of California.
The authority was seen entering at 2:40 p.m., according to the Page Six portal. Lisette Salcon, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Police Department, told this outlet that they came after Someone reported a drone flying in the posh neighborhood.
He did not confirm whether the complaint was made by the Smiths or whether it was submitted by another neighbour.
“Simply We sent that unit there to try and locate the drone The spokeswoman confirmed if there are paparazzi or what is going on.”
“But when the clients got there, They couldn’t locate the drone. He’s already left the area.”
Will Smith could face charges of slapping Chris Rock
” A Los Angeles City attorney can file a case “It is based on evidence without necessarily relying on the victim,” Steve Cooley, the Los Angeles County District Attorney from 2000 to 2012, said in an interview with the New York Post on Tuesday 29th.
“The victim has no control over whether or not the attorney general should press charges,” Cooley continued, “however, charges can and should in fact be brought because of The crime was against the state of California“.
“This is not Chris Rock v. Will Smith in a criminal case. Los Angeles Police Department and A city attorney shouldn’t close the door “While it was a clear and easily verifiable criminal offense,” the former prosecutor said.
Almost 24 hours after what happened, Will Smith Apologize to Chris Rock In an Instagram message: “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong.”
The Academy is considering punishing Will Smith
It said in a statement that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will decide on Wednesday 30th the possible “consequences” it will determine after “reviewing” the fight.
According to the EFE, the “sanctions the Foundation is considering ‘for Will Smith’ range from suspension from the academy, immediate or temporary, to reprimand, or even Sunday Prize Draw For his leading role in the movie “King Richard”.
