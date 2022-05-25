Why does muscle mass not increase despite exercising?

According to the specialized portal just Saud, To gain muscle mass, it is necessary to have frequent exercise routines guided by an expert in the subject, which, along with the eating plan, will bring about an increase in muscle mass.

He also pointed out the importance of letting the muscles rest until they grow, because during the exercise, “muscle fibers get hurt”, so they must be restored in order for an increase in muscle mass to occur.

Why does muscle mass not increase?

It is necessary to exercise constantly, if this is not done the goal of gaining muscle mass will not be achieved. On the other hand, if you don’t eat protein-rich foods, you won’t reach your goal either.

To strengthen muscles, weight training is recommended. – Photo: Getty Images

Another reason not to increase muscle mass is that you are not training slowly, because During the ‘contraction phase’ the muscle fibers are injured and it is important for this to happen.

In addition, one of the basic recommendations made by the health portal is to continue the exercise routine after achieving the goal, because the definition and muscle mass itself can be lost, which, as indicated, notes the loss of mass after 15 days of not having it. been trained.

Gateway says it’s important not to stop your exercise routine, even when you’re in pain. However, it should be noted that if the joint is injured, it is recommended to stop or reduce the exercise to avoid injury and go to an expert.

The advice you reveal just now saudi To gain muscle mass are:

How do you strengthen muscles?

The Mayo Clinic It is suggested that at the gym and at home you can perform routine exercises to strengthen the muscles. Among the tips offered by body weight, where “Various exercises can be done with little or no equipment. Try push-ups, push-ups, planks, lunges and squats,” the entity details on its website.

Is weight training effective?

The Mayo Clinic He notes that weight training is a strength method used to “build endurance.” In addition, he explained, “Aerobic conditioning strengthens the core, and weight training puts pressure on the muscles, causing them to adapt and become more resistant.”

Man in the gym doing exercises to strengthen the biceps. – Photo: Getty Images

It should be noted that this type of training can be performed with free weights or bars, including dumbbells. However, there are weight machines. He also points out that it is not necessary to spend a long time in this training area, as short actions may be more practical than long ones.

Likewise, it details that this practice contributes to a healthy body, so it is important to learn the correct coach-guided routine.

Another related fact he pointed out Mayo Clinic It’s the right use of weight, because it can “strain the muscles after 12 to 15 repetitions. You’ll hardly be able to finish the last repetition.”

On the other hand, as mentioned earlier, warming up is necessary and effective when exercising, because cold muscles are more susceptible to injury.

Rest is also one of the main tips for strengthening muscles, as it is essential for their recovery. That’s why he recommends resting a “full day” between each specific muscle group. You can choose to work the major muscle groups in one session, two or three times per week.