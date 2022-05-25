The IES Zapatón Teaching Center wins the 3rd “Science with Art” competition at the University of Cantabria – El Faradio

Fifteen researchers collaborated with high school students to create videos illustrating research projects on stopping motion

The University of Cantabria (UC) through the Unit for Scientific Culture and Innovation (UCC+I) awarded prizes for the third edition of the Science with Art competition on Wednesday.

In the well-deserved first place were the students of IES Zapatón in Torrevieja, who made a video about Project Neptunus with the help of researcher Israel Ruiz Salmón from the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering.

This initiative, which offers an original format to bring the research conducted at UCSD closer to third- and fourth-year high school students, also has the support of the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology – Ministry of Science and Innovation.

Fifteen groups of students participated in this edition of the competition and had the opportunity to meet with a researcher who shared with the group, at least five sessions, details of their work.

This experiment allowed the students to make a demonstration video for a stop-motion research project using a series of items provided by the University of California in a suitcase, such as plasticine, cotton, wooden sticks, and aluminum foil.

The competition rewards media value, aesthetics, creativity, originality, and communicative ability demonstrated in these videos posted today on the UC YouTube channel.

The rest of the prizes

The jury was made up of research staff from the University of California. Maria Paz Zolota, of the Department of Nursing, Miriam Fernandez-Perez, of the Department of Modern and Contemporary History, as well as Sail Cano Ortiz, of the Department of Transportation, Enterprise Technology and Operations, decided which groups would be awarded financially.

Students of the IES Ocho de Marzo School in Castro Urdiales, who edited a video titled “Turning robots into Batman”, were awarded second prize with researcher Patricia Suárez Valero from the Department of Applied Sciences and Computer Science.

The third prize was awarded to the Sagrada Familia School through the video “FACE Project: Modeling Epidemics Using Artificial Intelligence Techniques” illustrating the research of Judith Sainz Pardo Diaz of the Institute of Physics in Cantabria (IFCA).

The fourth group was occupied by IES Alisal with the support of researcher Ana Belén Marín Arroyo of the EvoAdapta group who presented a video entitled El chef Neandertal.

The fifth and final award went to the video “Greentor: Circular Economy and Sustainable Tourism” produced by Colegio San Salvador with the assistance of researcher Cristina Campos-Herrero from the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering.

The rest of the centers that submitted their video did a great job that deserves recognition. IES Alisal has partnered with two other groups of students who are part of the “Landfill and Climate Change” and “Shells as Prehistoric Low-Temperature” projects under the guidance of researchers from the University of Cantabria, Monica Delgado from the Environmental Engineering Group and Rosa Arnez, respectively.

The San Jose School also competed in this edition of the competition through the project “Nanobiotechnology, a world to be discovered” with researcher Fernando Valenzuela from the Molecular Engines in Nanobiotechnology Group at the Institute of Biomedicine and Biotechnology of Cantabria (IBBTEC).

Similarly, the video called “BIOTRAFO: Towards a Safer and Sustainable Electrical System” was developed by Colegio San Agustín under the supervision of researcher Cristina Mendes of the Research Group on Electrical Power Transformers.

IES Cantabria students submitted two videos. On the one hand, the video ‘The Role of Cancer-Associated fibroblasts (CAFs) in tumor development’ shows the work of researcher Silvia Dominguez of the Institute of Biomedicine and Biotechnology of Cantabria (IBBTEC) and on the other hand, the video ‘The Athena X-ray Telescope to see the universe’ Hot and Vibrant” by M. Teresa Ceballos of the Institute of Physics in Cantabria.

“Evolution of Coastal Erosion” is the title of the video developed by IES Ocho de Marzo students with the close participation of researchers Jara Martínez and Paula Gomes from the Institute of Environmental Hydraulics at the University of Cantabria.

Finally, the Torrevelo-Peñalabra School worked with Valentin Gómez of the Engineering Graphic Expression group on a video titled “Innovative Applications of Compressive Structures.”