When is Mortal Kombat 1 released: date, trailer, and news

Today’s official announcement of Mortal Kombat 1the new version of the legendary fighting saga he developed Warner Bros. and Nether Realm Studios games. However, this version acts as a reboot after the events Featured Mortal Kombat 11.

The announcement was accompanied by a stunning and violent cinematic trailer, in which many famous people of cinema participated sersThe most famous waves of the series. In addition, the reason behind “1” in the game’s name, referring to a “new reality” in it Which players should choose why they decided to fight.

What’s new in Mortal Kombat 1

Although details were not disclosed, the The site highlights two novelties Most importantly this reboot Mortal Kombat. in the first place, A new immersive story mode that allows players to battle through a story Brand new with your favorite Mortal Kombat characters, like you’ve never seen them before.

In addition, it is mentioned “Cameo Fighters”, A selection of characters from among Players will be able to choose.

It was also announced that reservations for the game will open tomorrow, which will be offered as a reward for Shang Tsung As a playable character and access to a beta version of Mortal Kombat 1 Which will take place in August for consoles sheayStation and Xbox.

In the coming weeks, more news is expected to be shared Play And the first ones are revealed gameplay videos.

Mortal Kombat 1 It promises to be an exciting and refreshing reboot of the franchise, giving fans a try Fresh, action-packed combat. Fans of the series, and fans of fighting games in general, will be counting the days until its release to be able to delve into this new universe of Mortal Kombat.

When does Mortal Kombat release?

with graphics Awesome gameplay Renewed, Mortal Kombat 1 seeks to capture Fans and attract new players. The promise of bringing back the epic’s timeless legacy opens the door to stories, characters, and… Patterns of play Which will undoubtedly excite fans of the franchise.

Wait until September 19th It will be a long time for lovers deadly kombat But this sneak peek in trailer form promises to keep the excitement alive until the official release. Get ready for new brutal combat, special moves and Deaths that will take your breath away.

Summary of the new story

“Discover the new world of Mortal Kombat created by Liu Kang, God of Fire,” we can read on the official Mortal Kombat website. “Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era in this iconic series, with a new combat system, game modes, and kill count!” The game will be available starting September 19th for Xbox Series S | X, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

