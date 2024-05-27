May 28, 2024

WhatsApp will stop working on these mobile phones from June

Roger Rehbein May 28, 2024 2 min read

App updates often bring new features that attract the interest of technology enthusiasts, but they can also complicate the operation of mobile devices, especially if they are older models.

Recently this was revealed WhatsApp will not be compatible with some phone models starting June. Which raised the astonishment of users of these devices.

This action by WhatsApp, a subsidiary of Meta, responds to updates to the Android and iOS operating systems. A total of 30 phone models will be affected, including brands such as Apple (iPhone), Samsung, LG, Huawei, Sony, Lenovo and ZTE.

  1. WhatsApp will block your account if you send these messages

  2. WhatsApp is adding filters to help keep chats more organized

The improvements that WhatsApp seeks to implement with this update include more security, Better performance and compatibility with newer devices. These changes mean that older devices cannot support the app properly.

If you discover in the next month that WhatsApp is no longer available on your phone, you have an alternative to avoid being isolated from the outside world. You can try updating the device’s operating system, if an update is available. This may allow you to continue using the app for a longer period.

If updating is not an option, the recommendation would be to purchase a new phone that is compatible with the latest versions of WhatsApp.

Here is the list of models that will not be compatible with WhatsApp starting June:

Apple (iOS)

  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone SE
  • iPhone 6s plus

Samsung

  • Samsung Galaxy Core
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
  • Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
  • Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend II
  • Samsung Galaxy X2 cover
LG

  • LG Optimus L3 II Duo
  • LG Optimus L5 II
  • LG Optimus F5
  • LG Optimus L3 II
  • LG Optimus L7II
  • LG Optimus L5 Dual
  • LG Optimus L7 Dual
  • LG Optimus F3
  • LG Optimus F3Q
  • LG Optimus L2 II
  • LG Optimus L4 II
  • LG Optimus F6
  • LG proceeds
  • LG Lucid 2
  • LG Optimus F7

Huawei

  • Huawei Ascend Mate
  • Huawei Ascend G740
  • Huawei Ascend D2

Sony

Lenovo

ZTE

  • ZTE V956 – Umi X2
  • ZTE Grand S Flex
  • ZTE Grand Note

Other brands

  • fi F1
  • THL W8
  • Wiko Sync Five
  • Wiko Dark Knight
  • Archos 53 Platinum

