WhatsApp will stop working on these mobile phones from June

App updates often bring new features that attract the interest of technology enthusiasts, but they can also complicate the operation of mobile devices, especially if they are older models.

Recently this was revealed WhatsApp will not be compatible with some phone models starting June. Which raised the astonishment of users of these devices.

This action by WhatsApp, a subsidiary of Meta, responds to updates to the Android and iOS operating systems. A total of 30 phone models will be affected, including brands such as Apple (iPhone), Samsung, LG, Huawei, Sony, Lenovo and ZTE.

The improvements that WhatsApp seeks to implement with this update include more security, Better performance and compatibility with newer devices. These changes mean that older devices cannot support the app properly.

If you discover in the next month that WhatsApp is no longer available on your phone, you have an alternative to avoid being isolated from the outside world. You can try updating the device’s operating system, if an update is available. This may allow you to continue using the app for a longer period.

If updating is not an option, the recommendation would be to purchase a new phone that is compatible with the latest versions of WhatsApp.

Here is the list of models that will not be compatible with WhatsApp starting June:

Apple (iOS)

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s plus

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy X2 cover

LG

LG Optimus L3 II Duo

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L7 Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus F6

LG proceeds

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

Huawei

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

Sony

Lenovo

ZTE

ZTE V956 – Umi X2

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE Grand Note

Other brands