December 30, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

WhatsApp: How to find out what the deleted message said

WhatsApp: How to find out what the deleted message said

Roger Rehbein December 30, 2021 2 min read

Mexico City /

One of the most popular instant messaging apps in Mexico is The WhatsApp. That is why the application itself has made many changes, with the aim of improving User Experience.

How many users are using WhatsApp in Mexico?

According to statista.com, a portal specializing in statistics, Mexico has registered around 80.9 million WhatsApp users in 2020

But not only this application has been accompanied by improvements, but also by some “Tricks” It can be useful sometimes. For example, have you ever wondered if it was possible to discover the message they sent you, but what It was removed before reading it?

What messages can be recovered and what cannot?

Before anything else, you should know that not all deleted WhatsApp messages are can be recovered, because this only works for those who are saved in Support.

What is possible is imagined preview who are they Notices Which one reached your cell phone, and where the information they sent you is detailed, as well as who shared it.

Mexicans use up to 4 hours a day Your WhatsApp

How do you discover deleted WhatsApp messages?

Follow the instructions below for mobile phones Samsung:

  1. Enter the “Settings” option.
  2. Then find the “Notifications” option and tap.
  3. Now find the box “Advanced settings” and select it.
  4. Finally, activate the “Notification History” option.

After performing this procedure, if someone sends you messages and then deletes them, you can go to Notification log received in the last 24 hours, which will allow you to review the preview that arrived on your cell phone.

You have to take into account that this may saturate your memory, so it is advised to delete some notifications to avoid this.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

WhatsApp | The five changes that the application is preparing for 2022 | Android | iOS | iPhone | Apple | Applications | Smartphone | technology | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | data

December 29, 2021 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

google chrome | How do you know when was the last time you visited a website | trick | Tutorial | google | Applications | Smartphone | technology | viral | nda | nnni | data

December 29, 2021 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

WhatsApp | Find out the app emojis you sent the most during 2021 | Applications | Smartphone | technology | viral | trick | Tutorial | new years | New Year 2022 | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

December 29, 2021 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

European rival to Tesla assembles first lithium-ion battery at its gigafactory (it already has $30,000 million in contracts)

December 30, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Edwin Kaz does not have COVID-19: They reveal the condition that puts him in hospital | Famous

December 30, 2021 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Treatment of acute and exacerbation symptoms in patients with multiple sclerosis

December 30, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Cruz Azul is looking for Christian Pavon as a replacement for “Capecita” Rodriguez

December 30, 2021 Cassandra Curtis