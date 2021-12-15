WhatsApp | How do you know how long a contact has left you in sight | Applications | Smartphone | technology | trick | Tutorial | Android | iOS | iPhone | Apple | nda | nnni | data

via The WhatsApp You can not only send text messages but also different multimedia files such as: images, videos, audios, Word documents, Excel, PDF, etc. Many times, some contacts usually don’t respond to conversations, either because their chat drawer is saturated or because they simply avoid talking to you, so today we’re going to teach you a simple trick to see how long they have left in sight.

Although it may seem funny, this information is very useful in different cases, for example: if through The WhatsApp You sent an important business document and they did not respond to you in time, with this trick you will have strong support to show that it was not your fault.

How do you remember, there are three types of situations when sending a message by The WhatsApp: Initially, the application shows you one check, this indicates that your message has been sent but not received by the other user; In the second, two checks appear, this means that your contact has received the message but has not yet responded; And in the third, the two blue checks, it means that they read your message and completely ignored it.

How do you know how long he has left you in sight

Before we begin, if the other contact’s account is configured so that this information does not appear, it will be impossible for you to know how long they have left them in plain sight.

Knowing this, open The WhatsApp Enter a personal or group conversation.

Enter a personal or group conversation. Then tap and hold on the message you sent until it’s greyed out. It should be the message they left in sight.

At the top right you will see the three vertical dots icon, touch it.

Two options will be displayed: “Information”. and “Copy”, choose the first option.

If the message is text, the options Delivered and Read will appear, and in the second you will know the date and time of the last seen of your message.

On the other hand, if you have sent a voice message, an additional option will appear which is Played.

How to hide the word “writing” in WhatsApp

One well-known trick that never goes out of style is to be able to activate Airplane Mode when you want to type a message from The WhatsApp . This way your ‘type’ will never appear on top. To achieve this, you will just have to lower the notification bar, press Airplane Mode and then open WhatsApp to type text. Finally, deactivate Airplane mode and send the message.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.