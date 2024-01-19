WhatsApp announced five big changes to the app

With the advent of the new year, the goals and objectives of companies change, and this is not strange for WhatsApp, the messaging application used by millions of users around the world. The giant Meta, the company behind the green logo app, is striving to improve the user experience and by 2024 is preparing for the arrival of 5 important new functions.

After a year in which it introduced channels, the possibility of editing messages, and customizing stickers, among other features, WhatsApp is preparing for new challenges and thus continues to conquer its users and continue to renew the application.

Although many of these projects are still in the beta phase and official launch dates have not yet been confirmed due to rigorous testing with users and developers, a preliminary list has been released that includes five innovations that could mark a milestone this year.

The five changes coming to WhatsApp in 2024

1 – Artificial Intelligence (AI) joins WhatsApp

Artificial Intelligence is emerging as the protagonist on WhatsApp's horizon by 2024. The platform plans to move forward by introducing chatbots, which will allow users to participate in conversations in a manner similar to Meta AI. This feature, which is already available from competitors, can speed up its implementation to keep the messaging app on top.

2- Goodbye phone numbers

WhatsApp can say goodbye to phone numbers. WABetaInfo, which usually publishes news about the app, revealed that the app implements custom usernames, thus eliminating the need to share a personal cell phone number.

